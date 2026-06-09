Lindsay Acura Named One Of Top 15 Acura Dealerships In The Nation, Earning The 2025 Acura Precision Team Premier Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lindsay Acura Named One of the Top 15 Acura Dealerships in the Nation, Earning the Exclusive 2025 Acura Precision Team Premier Award

Lindsay Acura has been awarded the highly coveted 2025 Acura Precision Team Premier Award, cementing its status as one of the elite luxury automotive dealerships in the United States.

This exclusive distinction is the absolute highest honor American Honda Motor Co. and Acura can bestow upon a dealership. Out of more than 270 Acura dealerships nationwide, Lindsay Acura is one of only 15 to earn the "Premier" designation for 2025, bringing this prestigious national recognition home to Columbus, Ohio.

While the standard Acura Precision Team award recognizes dealerships for exceptional performance, the Premier tier is reserved exclusively for the absolute top-ranking facilities in the country. To qualify, Lindsay Acura had to achieve the highest possible marks across a rigorous set of criteria, including exceptional client experience, sales and service expertise, facility quality, and overall operational excellence.

"Earning the Acura Precision Team Premier Award is a testament to the hard work of our entire staff and the incredible loyalty of our clients here in Central Ohio," said Steve Lindsay, Dealer Principal of Lindsay Acura. "We have always believed that true luxury extends far beyond the driver's seat-it should define every interaction our clients have with our team. We don't just want to meet expectations; we strive to exceed them. This national recognition proves that our commitment to 'The Lindsay Difference' truly elevates the luxury automotive experience."

The award relies heavily on direct client feedback and customer satisfaction surveys, proving that Lindsay Acura has successfully combined an extensive luxury vehicle inventory with a highly personalized, pressure-free environment.

For over 50 years, Lindsay Automotive has been a staple of the Columbus community, built on the pillars of faith, transparency, and service. In addition to offering award-winning automotive care, Lindsay Acura continues to actively support local Central Ohio charities, public safety events, and community partnerships.

Columbus area residents are invited to experience this award-winning, top-tier service firsthand. To learn more about Lindsay Acura's commitment to excellence, browse their extensive inventory, or schedule service with their master-certified technicians, visit or visit 5805 Scarborough Blvd., Columbus, OH 43232.

About Lindsay Acura:

Located in Columbus, Ohio, Lindsay Acura is a premier luxury automotive dealership proudly serving the Central Ohio region. As part of the family-owned Lindsay Auto Group, Lindsay Acura is dedicated to delivering "The Lindsay Difference" through exceptional customer service, a transparent purchasing process, and a state-of-the-art service center.