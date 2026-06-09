403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tahan Music Co. Releases 'Once Upon A Time', A Moving Country Story About Fear, Faith, And Choosing Life
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tahan Music Co. has released“Once Upon a Time,” a deeply personal and emotionally honest country song that tells the story of a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy and the life-changing decision before her.
The song is not an argument. It is a story. It is a story and decision that many women face in their lives.
With tenderness, conviction, and the kind of lyrical simplicity that lets the listener feel the weight of the moment,“Once Upon a Time” follows a young woman who wakes up to the reality that one night has changed everything. She is afraid. She is unsure. She is looking at a future she did not plan, asking the question so many women have asked in silence: what happens now?
From there, the song moves into the deeper spiritual battle beneath the surface of that moment. Not a political debate. Not a public shouting match. But the private place where fear, love, confusion, pressure, faith, and purpose all collide.
At the center of the song is one question:
Will she choose her baby son?
For Tahan Music Co., that question is not meant to condemn. It is meant to humanize. It is meant to slow the moment down. It is meant to remind the listener that behind every hard decision is a real woman, a real child, a real story, and a God who is near.
“Once Upon a Time” continues Tahan Music Co.'s growing catalog of songs created to carry the message of life through music, beauty, storytelling, and faith. The Nashville-based country music label, founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton, has become known for writing songs that do more than entertain. Their music is designed to move hearts, strengthen families, restore courage, and give people a lyric and sound to remember.
“Every song we release carries more than a melody,” says Tahan Music Co.“It carries truth. But truth does not always have to be delivered in an argument or a speech. Sometimes it can come through a story, through a mother's tears, through a quiet prayer, through a chorus delivered to a woman at exactly the moment she needs to hear it.”
“Once Upon a Time” begins with a moment of disruption. The woman in the song wakes up suddenly aware that her life may never go back to what it was. The lyric captures the emotional shock of an unexpected pregnancy without turning the woman into a symbol or a statistic. She is not presented as a headline. She is presented as a person.
That is the heart of Tahan Music Co.
The mission is not simply to speak about life in abstract terms. The mission is to restore names, faces, stories, and humanity to a conversation that too often becomes distant and impersonal.
Tahan means“merciful” in Hebrew, but for Tahan Music Co., it also carries a deeper message:
TAHAN: They All Have A Name.
Every child. Every life. Every mother. Every story.
“Once Upon a Time” brings that mission into one of the most vulnerable moments a woman may ever face. The song does not pretend the choice is easy. In fact, it says the opposite. The lyric admits,“This choice is harder than anything she's ever done.” It allows the song to meet listeners with compassion instead of oversimplification.
The woman in the song is not careless. She is not cold. She is not reduced to a decision. She is afraid, searching, and standing at the edge of a new future. And in that place, the song points her toward God.
“He knits all life together, He loves her and He's here,” the lyric says.“If she asks Him, stays still, she'll feel that He's so near.”
That line becomes one of the spiritual anchors of the song.“Once Upon a Time” is ultimately about the nearness of God in a moment of fear. It is about the possibility that even when life feels suddenly overwhelming, God has not left. He is not distant. He is not angry. He is present, loving, merciful, and ready to lead.
The song's repeated phrase,“once upon a time,” gives the record a storybook quality, but not in a childish way. It frames the pregnancy not as the end of a woman's story, but as the beginning of a new one. What first appears to be a crisis becomes a turning point. What feels like darkness becomes the place where light breaks in. What feels like fear becomes the moment where courage is born.
The chorus draws a clear contrast between light and dark, love and fear, surrender and resistance. Yet the song keeps returning to love as the call.“Livin' in His love is all He's asking be done,” the lyric says.
This is not a song about winning a cultural argument. It is a song about a woman hearing from God and finding the strength to choose life.
As the song progresses, the spiritual atmosphere begins to change. The woman who began in fear begins to hear truth. God tells her she is beautiful. He tells her it is time to shine. He reminds her she is full of promise and purpose. The lies begin to wash away. The pressure begins to lose its power. Fear no longer gets the final word.
By the end of the song, the question becomes a testimony.
“I heard from God and I chose my baby boy to be my baby son.”
That final line is where the story resolves. The woman does not choose because someone shamed her. She does not choose because the world became easy. She chooses because she hears from God. She chooses because love becomes louder than fear. She chooses because the child inside her is no longer an abstract future. He is her son.
That is why Tahan Music Co. believes music is so important in this mission.
A song can enter places a debate cannot. It can sit with someone in the car. It can play through headphones in a lonely bedroom. It can become the soundtrack under a pregnancy center video, a church testimony, a social media reel, a donor presentation, a private moment of prayer, or a conversation that changes everything.
Music softens hearts. It carries emotion. It gives language to things people may not know how to say. It can help a woman feel seen without feeling attacked. It can help someone pause long enough to ask God for direction. It can help a listener remember that there is grace, hope, and purpose even in an unexpected story.
Tahan Music Co. has continued to call listeners, advocates, churches, pregnancy centers, nonprofits, and content creators to use music as part of the mission.
Share a Song, Save a Life.
For Tahan Music Co., that phrase is not just a slogan. It is a strategy for cultural change and a call to action. When a listener shares a song like“Once Upon a Time,” they are doing more than just sharing music. They may be putting hope into the hands of someone facing a difficult decision alone. They may be helping a mother hear a message of courage at the exact moment fear is trying to speak louder. They may be helping a child's story continue.
That is the ripple effect Tahan Music Co. is praying for.
One song can become one post. One post can become one message. One message can become one conversation. One conversation can become one life saved. And one life saved is enough to make the entire mission worth it.
“Once Upon a Time” also speaks to the broader creative direction of Tahan Music Co. Not every song says the same thing. Not every song comes from the same perspective. Some songs celebrate the wonder of life. Some honor mothers. Some give voice to the child. Some tell stories of friendship, courage, mercy, and faith.
“Once Upon a Time” adds a new chapter to that work by focusing on the mother's moment of decision. It acknowledges fear without surrendering to it. It honors the difficulty without letting difficulty define the outcome. It presents life not as the end of a woman's promise, but as part of God's design, full of purpose, beauty, and grace.
That balance is important.
Tahan Music Co. does not want to make songs that feel harsh, cold, or disconnected from the real pain people face. The goal is to tell the truth with tenderness. To defend the child while also loving the mother. To carry conviction without losing compassion. To create music that is bold enough to speak, but beautiful enough to be heard.
“Once Upon a Time” does that through story.
The woman in the song begins overwhelmed, but she is not abandoned. She begins uncertain, but she is not without guidance. She begins afraid, but fear does not get to write the ending.
God does.
And in the end, the story becomes a testimony of life.
“Once Upon a Time” is now available from Tahan Music Co and streaming everywhere.
Listeners are encouraged to stream the song, add it to playlists, share it on social media, use it in videos and ministry content, and send it to anyone who needs to be reminded that one moment of courage can change generations.
To learn more about Tahan Music Co., hear the full catalog, and join the movement, visit TahanMusic.
Share a Song, Save a Life.
About Tahan Music Co.
Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based country music label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton. Led by the Holy Spirit, Tahan creates music rooted in truth, with songs designed to restore belonging, strengthen families, honor life, and shift culture through excellence and purpose.
The song is not an argument. It is a story. It is a story and decision that many women face in their lives.
With tenderness, conviction, and the kind of lyrical simplicity that lets the listener feel the weight of the moment,“Once Upon a Time” follows a young woman who wakes up to the reality that one night has changed everything. She is afraid. She is unsure. She is looking at a future she did not plan, asking the question so many women have asked in silence: what happens now?
From there, the song moves into the deeper spiritual battle beneath the surface of that moment. Not a political debate. Not a public shouting match. But the private place where fear, love, confusion, pressure, faith, and purpose all collide.
At the center of the song is one question:
Will she choose her baby son?
For Tahan Music Co., that question is not meant to condemn. It is meant to humanize. It is meant to slow the moment down. It is meant to remind the listener that behind every hard decision is a real woman, a real child, a real story, and a God who is near.
“Once Upon a Time” continues Tahan Music Co.'s growing catalog of songs created to carry the message of life through music, beauty, storytelling, and faith. The Nashville-based country music label, founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton, has become known for writing songs that do more than entertain. Their music is designed to move hearts, strengthen families, restore courage, and give people a lyric and sound to remember.
“Every song we release carries more than a melody,” says Tahan Music Co.“It carries truth. But truth does not always have to be delivered in an argument or a speech. Sometimes it can come through a story, through a mother's tears, through a quiet prayer, through a chorus delivered to a woman at exactly the moment she needs to hear it.”
“Once Upon a Time” begins with a moment of disruption. The woman in the song wakes up suddenly aware that her life may never go back to what it was. The lyric captures the emotional shock of an unexpected pregnancy without turning the woman into a symbol or a statistic. She is not presented as a headline. She is presented as a person.
That is the heart of Tahan Music Co.
The mission is not simply to speak about life in abstract terms. The mission is to restore names, faces, stories, and humanity to a conversation that too often becomes distant and impersonal.
Tahan means“merciful” in Hebrew, but for Tahan Music Co., it also carries a deeper message:
TAHAN: They All Have A Name.
Every child. Every life. Every mother. Every story.
“Once Upon a Time” brings that mission into one of the most vulnerable moments a woman may ever face. The song does not pretend the choice is easy. In fact, it says the opposite. The lyric admits,“This choice is harder than anything she's ever done.” It allows the song to meet listeners with compassion instead of oversimplification.
The woman in the song is not careless. She is not cold. She is not reduced to a decision. She is afraid, searching, and standing at the edge of a new future. And in that place, the song points her toward God.
“He knits all life together, He loves her and He's here,” the lyric says.“If she asks Him, stays still, she'll feel that He's so near.”
That line becomes one of the spiritual anchors of the song.“Once Upon a Time” is ultimately about the nearness of God in a moment of fear. It is about the possibility that even when life feels suddenly overwhelming, God has not left. He is not distant. He is not angry. He is present, loving, merciful, and ready to lead.
The song's repeated phrase,“once upon a time,” gives the record a storybook quality, but not in a childish way. It frames the pregnancy not as the end of a woman's story, but as the beginning of a new one. What first appears to be a crisis becomes a turning point. What feels like darkness becomes the place where light breaks in. What feels like fear becomes the moment where courage is born.
The chorus draws a clear contrast between light and dark, love and fear, surrender and resistance. Yet the song keeps returning to love as the call.“Livin' in His love is all He's asking be done,” the lyric says.
This is not a song about winning a cultural argument. It is a song about a woman hearing from God and finding the strength to choose life.
As the song progresses, the spiritual atmosphere begins to change. The woman who began in fear begins to hear truth. God tells her she is beautiful. He tells her it is time to shine. He reminds her she is full of promise and purpose. The lies begin to wash away. The pressure begins to lose its power. Fear no longer gets the final word.
By the end of the song, the question becomes a testimony.
“I heard from God and I chose my baby boy to be my baby son.”
That final line is where the story resolves. The woman does not choose because someone shamed her. She does not choose because the world became easy. She chooses because she hears from God. She chooses because love becomes louder than fear. She chooses because the child inside her is no longer an abstract future. He is her son.
That is why Tahan Music Co. believes music is so important in this mission.
A song can enter places a debate cannot. It can sit with someone in the car. It can play through headphones in a lonely bedroom. It can become the soundtrack under a pregnancy center video, a church testimony, a social media reel, a donor presentation, a private moment of prayer, or a conversation that changes everything.
Music softens hearts. It carries emotion. It gives language to things people may not know how to say. It can help a woman feel seen without feeling attacked. It can help someone pause long enough to ask God for direction. It can help a listener remember that there is grace, hope, and purpose even in an unexpected story.
Tahan Music Co. has continued to call listeners, advocates, churches, pregnancy centers, nonprofits, and content creators to use music as part of the mission.
Share a Song, Save a Life.
For Tahan Music Co., that phrase is not just a slogan. It is a strategy for cultural change and a call to action. When a listener shares a song like“Once Upon a Time,” they are doing more than just sharing music. They may be putting hope into the hands of someone facing a difficult decision alone. They may be helping a mother hear a message of courage at the exact moment fear is trying to speak louder. They may be helping a child's story continue.
That is the ripple effect Tahan Music Co. is praying for.
One song can become one post. One post can become one message. One message can become one conversation. One conversation can become one life saved. And one life saved is enough to make the entire mission worth it.
“Once Upon a Time” also speaks to the broader creative direction of Tahan Music Co. Not every song says the same thing. Not every song comes from the same perspective. Some songs celebrate the wonder of life. Some honor mothers. Some give voice to the child. Some tell stories of friendship, courage, mercy, and faith.
“Once Upon a Time” adds a new chapter to that work by focusing on the mother's moment of decision. It acknowledges fear without surrendering to it. It honors the difficulty without letting difficulty define the outcome. It presents life not as the end of a woman's promise, but as part of God's design, full of purpose, beauty, and grace.
That balance is important.
Tahan Music Co. does not want to make songs that feel harsh, cold, or disconnected from the real pain people face. The goal is to tell the truth with tenderness. To defend the child while also loving the mother. To carry conviction without losing compassion. To create music that is bold enough to speak, but beautiful enough to be heard.
“Once Upon a Time” does that through story.
The woman in the song begins overwhelmed, but she is not abandoned. She begins uncertain, but she is not without guidance. She begins afraid, but fear does not get to write the ending.
God does.
And in the end, the story becomes a testimony of life.
“Once Upon a Time” is now available from Tahan Music Co and streaming everywhere.
Listeners are encouraged to stream the song, add it to playlists, share it on social media, use it in videos and ministry content, and send it to anyone who needs to be reminded that one moment of courage can change generations.
To learn more about Tahan Music Co., hear the full catalog, and join the movement, visit TahanMusic.
Share a Song, Save a Life.
About Tahan Music Co.
Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based country music label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton. Led by the Holy Spirit, Tahan creates music rooted in truth, with songs designed to restore belonging, strengthen families, honor life, and shift culture through excellence and purpose.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment