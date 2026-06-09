Inzo Technologies Expands Midwest Footprint With Acquisition Of Demott Technical Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inzo Technologies, a leading managed IT services provider headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, today announced the acquisition of DeMott Technical Solutions, a Louisville, Kentucky-based IT services firm serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2003.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Inzo Technologies' disciplined growth strategy, bringing together two companies with complementary strengths: Inzo's broad, integrated technology platform and DeMott's reputation for highly personalized client relationships built over more than two decades.

"We recently completed our first acquisition since I acquired Inzo Technologies, which was a meaningful milestone for us," said Nick Akers, President and CEO of Inzo Technologies. "This one matters to me personally because of how much I enjoy the acquisition process - the strategy, the structure, the relationships, and the opportunity to build something stronger through disciplined growth. More important than the deal itself, though, is what comes after. The real work is in taking care of customers, respecting the people who built the business, and integrating the company the right way."

Founded in 2003 by Kevin and Susan DeMott, DeMott Technical Solutions built a loyal client base in the Louisville market through a commitment to responsive, affordable, and tailored IT support. The company's customer-first culture aligns closely with the values Inzo Technologies brings to its clients across the Midwest.

"We're excited to see Nick and his team lead the next chapter of DeMott Technical Solutions," said Susan DeMott, former owner. "From the beginning, it was clear they were the right fit to take DTS to the next level, and we're proud of the strong foundation we've built for them to build upon."

With this acquisition, Inzo Technologies extends its geographic reach into the Louisville market while adding capabilities that reinforce its mission to deliver reliable, scalable technology solutions that reduce operational risk and improve efficiency for the businesses it serves. DeMott Technical Solutions' existing clients will gain access to Inzo's expanded portfolio of services, including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, networking, and voice services.

Calder Capital served as the exclusive buy-side mergers and acquisitions advisor to Inzo Technologies. Legal counsel for Inzo Technologies was provided Lewis Rice, LLC. Legal counsel for DeMott Technical Solutions was provided by Rhoades McKee.



About Inzo Technologies

Inzo Technologies is a leading provider of managed IT services, specializing in cybersecurity, healthcare technology, and voice services. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, the company has served organizations since 1989 and is committed to delivering reliable, scalable technology solutions that reduce operational risk and improve operational efficiency.

About DeMott Technical Solutions

DeMott Technical Solutions is a Louisville, Kentucky-based IT services provider founded in 2003. The company offers customized IT support and solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, emphasizing high-quality service, affordability, and long-term client relationships.