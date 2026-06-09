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UK Law Firm Partners With Digital Vault App To Reach 100,000 Clients
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --
.Accord Legal Services becomes the first UK law firm to recommend a digital vault to clients
.More than half of UK adults have no will, exposing families to disputes after death
.SafeKeep uses AI and bank-level security to store and manage legal documents
.The deal signals a movement to embed digital tools to manage and protect clients affairs
Digital vault app SafeKeep has secured a formal partnership with Accord Legal Services the first time a UK law firm has formally recommended a digital document vault to its entire client base.
Under the agreement, Accord Legal will actively recommend SafeKeep to its portfolio of approximately 100,000 clients.
Accord Legal's client base includes partnerships with Police Federations, NHS organisations and educators. These professionals are working roles that might not afford them time to organise their affairs yet face the same risks of sudden death or incapacity as anyone else. For many, a will and LPA have been on the to do list for years.
SafeKeep was founded to address a gap in how people manage and pass on critical personal documents. It functions as a secure digital filing cabinet, allowing users to store and organise wills, lasting powers of attorney, insurance policies, trusts and driving licences in one place. Its AI capability flags expiring documents, incomplete wills and missing LPAs, prompting users to take action before problems arise. When someone dies without their documents in order, families can spend months, sometimes years, locating policies, contesting probate, or applying for court of protection orders. SafeKeep is designed to prevent that.
The partnership comes as the legal sector faces growing pressure to help clients get their affairs in order. Nearly 60% of UK adults have no will, meaning millions of families could lose control over their finances, with no legal mechanism to step in.
Andrew Byres, co-founder of SafeKeep, said:
“Accord Legal didn't just want to add another feature for their client, they wanted a genuine solution to a problem their clients face every day. That alignment is exactly why this partnership works.
We're proud to be the first app of this kind formally recommended by a UK law firm. We're in conversations with others who see the same opportunity, helping clients protect the documents that matter most, before a crisis forces the issue.”
Sarah Williams, CEO of Accord Legal Services, said:
“We see what happens when families are left without documents in order. It creates distress at the worst possible moment. Our clients are police officers, nurses and teachers, people who understand exactly what's at stake and yet many haven't taken the steps they need to.
SafeKeep removes a lot of the complexity and we are recommending it because it works."
For more information on SafeKeep, please visit:
ENDS
Media Contact
Isabel Riddoch
Higginson Strategy
...
Notes to Editors:
.SafeKeep was founded to address a gap in how people manage and pass on critical personal documents. The platform is built on the principle that organising your affairs should not require a solicitor, a filing cabinet, or a crisis to prompt action. For more information on
.Accord Legal recently launched a solicitors practice and has expanded its services to include conveyancing and court of protection applications, with plans to add a family law offering. The firm is actively growing its service range beyond wills and LPAs. For more information on Accord Legal Services, visit:
.Probate delays have more than doubled since 2020 and cases taking over a year to complete are up 171%, with some families waiting almost two years for estates to be settled
.Accord Legal Services becomes the first UK law firm to recommend a digital vault to clients
.More than half of UK adults have no will, exposing families to disputes after death
.SafeKeep uses AI and bank-level security to store and manage legal documents
.The deal signals a movement to embed digital tools to manage and protect clients affairs
Digital vault app SafeKeep has secured a formal partnership with Accord Legal Services the first time a UK law firm has formally recommended a digital document vault to its entire client base.
Under the agreement, Accord Legal will actively recommend SafeKeep to its portfolio of approximately 100,000 clients.
Accord Legal's client base includes partnerships with Police Federations, NHS organisations and educators. These professionals are working roles that might not afford them time to organise their affairs yet face the same risks of sudden death or incapacity as anyone else. For many, a will and LPA have been on the to do list for years.
SafeKeep was founded to address a gap in how people manage and pass on critical personal documents. It functions as a secure digital filing cabinet, allowing users to store and organise wills, lasting powers of attorney, insurance policies, trusts and driving licences in one place. Its AI capability flags expiring documents, incomplete wills and missing LPAs, prompting users to take action before problems arise. When someone dies without their documents in order, families can spend months, sometimes years, locating policies, contesting probate, or applying for court of protection orders. SafeKeep is designed to prevent that.
The partnership comes as the legal sector faces growing pressure to help clients get their affairs in order. Nearly 60% of UK adults have no will, meaning millions of families could lose control over their finances, with no legal mechanism to step in.
Andrew Byres, co-founder of SafeKeep, said:
“Accord Legal didn't just want to add another feature for their client, they wanted a genuine solution to a problem their clients face every day. That alignment is exactly why this partnership works.
We're proud to be the first app of this kind formally recommended by a UK law firm. We're in conversations with others who see the same opportunity, helping clients protect the documents that matter most, before a crisis forces the issue.”
Sarah Williams, CEO of Accord Legal Services, said:
“We see what happens when families are left without documents in order. It creates distress at the worst possible moment. Our clients are police officers, nurses and teachers, people who understand exactly what's at stake and yet many haven't taken the steps they need to.
SafeKeep removes a lot of the complexity and we are recommending it because it works."
For more information on SafeKeep, please visit:
ENDS
Media Contact
Isabel Riddoch
Higginson Strategy
...
Notes to Editors:
.SafeKeep was founded to address a gap in how people manage and pass on critical personal documents. The platform is built on the principle that organising your affairs should not require a solicitor, a filing cabinet, or a crisis to prompt action. For more information on
.Accord Legal recently launched a solicitors practice and has expanded its services to include conveyancing and court of protection applications, with plans to add a family law offering. The firm is actively growing its service range beyond wills and LPAs. For more information on Accord Legal Services, visit:
.Probate delays have more than doubled since 2020 and cases taking over a year to complete are up 171%, with some families waiting almost two years for estates to be settled
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