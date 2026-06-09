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Elton John Bozanian, Esq. Shares Critical Insights On Temporary Guardianships At 2026 NJSBA Elder Law Retreat
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Elton John Bozanian, Esq., a veteran guardianship, estate, and elder law attorney, recently served as a featured speaker at the 2026 New Jersey State Bar Association (NJSBA) Elder Law Retreat in Red Bank, NJ. This annual gathering brings together the State's leading legal minds to discuss evolving issues and strategies in elder law, including estate planning and administration, guardianship and litigation, asset preservation, and protection of vulnerable individuals.
During the retreat, Bozanian joined a panel of other recognized expert professionals to discuss temporary guardianships, a fast-paced area of practice that has become a core pillar of his specialized practice. The presentation focused on the practical strategies and courtroom realities encountered in guardianship actions that require the emergent appointment of a temporary guardian.
Mr. Bozanian emphasizes,“This is really important work. Think about what's at stake-Temporary Guardians are only appointed during the pendency of a guardianship action when the Court finds there exists a critical need or risk of substantial harm to the person or property of the person alleged to be incapacitated. To adequately protect and preserve a vulnerable person's interests, a temporary guardian must be able to quickly and accurately recognize and understand the key issues at hand and then act with timely precision. Do everything that must be done, in a relatively short period, and nothing more.” Bozanian is grateful to be highly trusted with such a high-pressure task.
“It was an honor to present alongside such distinguished colleagues at this year's retreat,” said Bozanian. Temporary guardianships, by their very nature, require timely response, specific legal expertise and technical skills.“It doesn't hurt to have the benefit of a few decades of relevant practical experience and knowledge to pull from.”
Mr. Bozanian is a presenter of requests to his colleagues, community groups, and professionals in related fields.“I'm fortunate to be able to share a few of the insights gained over the course of hundreds of these diverse, dynamic cases.” By taking the time and effort to prepare these presentations, Bozanian and his esteemed co-panelists endeavor to raise the bar for themselves and other elder law practitioners.“Bottom line is, anyone who wants to do this work must share a common goal-to serve the best interests of those members of the public most at risk, at the time it matters most.”
The retreat also provided other insights into several emerging trends in the field, including:
- Evolving guardianship litigation strategy
- Fiduciary accountability and court oversight
- Real-world approaches to managing difficult family disputes
While Bozanian has become recognized as a“go-to” appointee in some of the most complex and important cases heard before the Bergen County Superior Court Judges, he continues to accept appointments and private clients all over the State. When he joined the prestigious Schenck Price Smith & King, LLP law firm. In December 2025, Bozanian brought nearly three decades of experience handling thousands of guardianship, estate and trust matters. Together with his colleagues at Schenck Price, Bozanian offers a broad range of legal and fiduciary services, such as Estate Planning, Trust Drafting, Fiduciary Litigation, Special Needs Law, and Tax Planning.
In addition to his private practice, Bozanian serves as a Director of the New Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, as an active member and Chair of several Bergen County Bar Association elder law committees, and as a trusted Mediator.
If you are navigating contested guardianships or require guidance on temporary guardianship applications, we encourage you to visit our website at .
About Elton John Bozanian, Esq.
Elton John Bozanian, Esq., is a trusted fiduciary and an experienced guardianship and estate litigation attorney with Schenck Price Smith & King, LLP, in Paramus, New Jersey. He brings 30 years of experience to diverse high-conflict, high-stakes guardianship, estate and trust litigation, special needs law and estate planning matters. Bozanian frequently serves as court-appointed counsel, guardian ad litem, and a trusted fiduciary, providing strategic and compassionate legal support to individuals, families and professional fiduciaries throughout New Jersey.
During the retreat, Bozanian joined a panel of other recognized expert professionals to discuss temporary guardianships, a fast-paced area of practice that has become a core pillar of his specialized practice. The presentation focused on the practical strategies and courtroom realities encountered in guardianship actions that require the emergent appointment of a temporary guardian.
Mr. Bozanian emphasizes,“This is really important work. Think about what's at stake-Temporary Guardians are only appointed during the pendency of a guardianship action when the Court finds there exists a critical need or risk of substantial harm to the person or property of the person alleged to be incapacitated. To adequately protect and preserve a vulnerable person's interests, a temporary guardian must be able to quickly and accurately recognize and understand the key issues at hand and then act with timely precision. Do everything that must be done, in a relatively short period, and nothing more.” Bozanian is grateful to be highly trusted with such a high-pressure task.
“It was an honor to present alongside such distinguished colleagues at this year's retreat,” said Bozanian. Temporary guardianships, by their very nature, require timely response, specific legal expertise and technical skills.“It doesn't hurt to have the benefit of a few decades of relevant practical experience and knowledge to pull from.”
Mr. Bozanian is a presenter of requests to his colleagues, community groups, and professionals in related fields.“I'm fortunate to be able to share a few of the insights gained over the course of hundreds of these diverse, dynamic cases.” By taking the time and effort to prepare these presentations, Bozanian and his esteemed co-panelists endeavor to raise the bar for themselves and other elder law practitioners.“Bottom line is, anyone who wants to do this work must share a common goal-to serve the best interests of those members of the public most at risk, at the time it matters most.”
The retreat also provided other insights into several emerging trends in the field, including:
- Evolving guardianship litigation strategy
- Fiduciary accountability and court oversight
- Real-world approaches to managing difficult family disputes
While Bozanian has become recognized as a“go-to” appointee in some of the most complex and important cases heard before the Bergen County Superior Court Judges, he continues to accept appointments and private clients all over the State. When he joined the prestigious Schenck Price Smith & King, LLP law firm. In December 2025, Bozanian brought nearly three decades of experience handling thousands of guardianship, estate and trust matters. Together with his colleagues at Schenck Price, Bozanian offers a broad range of legal and fiduciary services, such as Estate Planning, Trust Drafting, Fiduciary Litigation, Special Needs Law, and Tax Planning.
In addition to his private practice, Bozanian serves as a Director of the New Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, as an active member and Chair of several Bergen County Bar Association elder law committees, and as a trusted Mediator.
If you are navigating contested guardianships or require guidance on temporary guardianship applications, we encourage you to visit our website at .
About Elton John Bozanian, Esq.
Elton John Bozanian, Esq., is a trusted fiduciary and an experienced guardianship and estate litigation attorney with Schenck Price Smith & King, LLP, in Paramus, New Jersey. He brings 30 years of experience to diverse high-conflict, high-stakes guardianship, estate and trust litigation, special needs law and estate planning matters. Bozanian frequently serves as court-appointed counsel, guardian ad litem, and a trusted fiduciary, providing strategic and compassionate legal support to individuals, families and professional fiduciaries throughout New Jersey.
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