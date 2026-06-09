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Solana Deads Launches A Connected NFT Ecosystem For Creating, Launching, Trading, Staking, Swapping Digital Collectibles
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Solana Deads today announced the full launch of its product ecosystem, a connected set of tools that carries an NFT collection from first design to secondary trading without leaving the platform. The ecosystem brings together GraveForge for art creation, GraveMint for multi-chain launches, GraveMarket for trading, GraveStake for staking, GraveSwap for instant liquidity, GraveKeeper for Discord access, and the $DEADS token that ties them together.
Most NFT projects today are built across a patchwork of unrelated tools. A team designs art in one app, deploys a collection in another, manages an allowlist in a spreadsheet, lists on a separate marketplace, and runs staking or community access somewhere else again. Every handoff invites a mistake, and few of these tools share data with one another. Solana Deads was built to close those gaps by making each product aware of the others.
The products, and how they fit together
GraveForge (creation). A no-code generative art studio. Creators upload trait layers by drag and drop, set rarity, build decision trees for variants such as factions or editions, and preview results in real time. A rules engine blocks invalid or off-brand trait combinations, and quality checks catch problems before generation begins. Building is free for up to 5,000 watermarked NFTs, and creators pay only when they export finished art and mint-ready metadata. Exports support Solana, major EVM chains, Tezos, and custom schemas. Payment is accepted in SOL, ETH, credit card, or $DEADS, which carries an automatic ten percent discount.
GraveMint (launch). A multi-chain NFT launchpad that combines collection setup, allowlist management, sales phases, and mint analytics in one workflow. It runs across Solana, SUI plus eleven EVM networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Base, Abstract, ApeChain, Cronos, BSC and others. Creators import collections in bulk by CSV, verify allowlists off-chain or with on-chain Merkle proofs, and build eligibility rules that combine allowlist membership, NFT holdings, and token holdings. A creator dashboard reports mint activity, revenue by payment token, phase breakdowns, and minter distribution. A built-in Trait Store supports post-mint trait upgrades and name changes.
GraveMarket (trading). The ecosystem marketplace. Collections launched through GraveMint integrate with it automatically, verified creators receive verified collection badges, and staked NFTs are recognized so they cannot be listed by mistake while held in escrow.
GraveStake (staking). A no-code staking platform for Solana. Projects launch fully branded reward pools through a six-step wizard with no smart-contract development, supporting six Solana asset standards: legacy NFTs, programmable NFTs, MPL Core assets, compressed NFTs, SPL tokens, and Token-2022. Pools can pay up to four reward tokens at once and offer optional lock tiers that raise rewards. Holders earn continuously, can claim or unstake at any time, and keep their Discord roles and portfolio visibility while staked, because assets are held in secure on-chain escrow rather than removed from the ecosystem. A public Discover page ranks pools by realized yield, meaning what pools have actually paid out, rather than promised figures.
GraveSwap (liquidity). An on-chain liquidity protocol for Solana that lets holders swap an NFT for tokens, or tokens for a random NFT from a pool, with slippage protection on every trade. When a creator launches a collection on GraveMint with the swap feature enabled, a GraveSwap pool is created automatically and activates the moment the collection sells out, so liquidity is ready as soon as minting ends. Pools settle in a Token-2022 currency, typically $DEADS. After a pool activates, its fees and rates can only move within strict limits, which protects holders from sudden changes. GraveSwap is built for Solana only.
GraveKeeper (community access). The ecosystem Discord gatekeeper. It connects verified holders to Discord roles based on the NFTs and tokens they hold, and it counts staked assets as if they were still in the wallet, so holders do not lose access by putting their assets to work.
$DEADS (the connecting token). The shared token across Solana Deads. A share of platform fees from across the products routes to the ecosystem treasury and to on-chain $DEADS buybacks, so activity in any product supports the token economy as a whole.
The result is a single loop. Create art in GraveForge, launch it on GraveMint across Solana and major EVM networks, trade it on GraveMarket, stake it on GraveStake, add instant liquidity through GraveSwap, gate community access through GraveKeeper, and route value back through $DEADS. Each product reinforces the next.
Availability
GraveForge, GraveMint, GraveMarket, GraveStake, GraveSwap, and GraveKeeper are live now.
GraveMint. GraveMarket and GraveForge are also available as native mobile apps.
GraveSwap, GraveStake operates on Solana.
Links to each product are listed below.
Product Role Site
GraveForge No-code generative art studio
GraveMint Multi-chain NFT launchpad
GraveMarket NFT marketplace
GraveStake No-code staking platform
GraveSwap On-chain NFT liquidity, part of GraveMint
GraveKeeper Discord gatekeeper
$DEADS Ecosystem token
About Solana Deads
Solana Deads is a connected suite of products for the full NFT life cycle, spanning art creation (GraveForge), multi-chain launch (GraveMint), trading (GraveMarket), staking (GraveStake), instant liquidity (GraveSwap), community access (GraveKeeper), and the $DEADS token. The products are designed so each one strengthens the others within a single ecosystem.
Most NFT projects today are built across a patchwork of unrelated tools. A team designs art in one app, deploys a collection in another, manages an allowlist in a spreadsheet, lists on a separate marketplace, and runs staking or community access somewhere else again. Every handoff invites a mistake, and few of these tools share data with one another. Solana Deads was built to close those gaps by making each product aware of the others.
The products, and how they fit together
GraveForge (creation). A no-code generative art studio. Creators upload trait layers by drag and drop, set rarity, build decision trees for variants such as factions or editions, and preview results in real time. A rules engine blocks invalid or off-brand trait combinations, and quality checks catch problems before generation begins. Building is free for up to 5,000 watermarked NFTs, and creators pay only when they export finished art and mint-ready metadata. Exports support Solana, major EVM chains, Tezos, and custom schemas. Payment is accepted in SOL, ETH, credit card, or $DEADS, which carries an automatic ten percent discount.
GraveMint (launch). A multi-chain NFT launchpad that combines collection setup, allowlist management, sales phases, and mint analytics in one workflow. It runs across Solana, SUI plus eleven EVM networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Base, Abstract, ApeChain, Cronos, BSC and others. Creators import collections in bulk by CSV, verify allowlists off-chain or with on-chain Merkle proofs, and build eligibility rules that combine allowlist membership, NFT holdings, and token holdings. A creator dashboard reports mint activity, revenue by payment token, phase breakdowns, and minter distribution. A built-in Trait Store supports post-mint trait upgrades and name changes.
GraveMarket (trading). The ecosystem marketplace. Collections launched through GraveMint integrate with it automatically, verified creators receive verified collection badges, and staked NFTs are recognized so they cannot be listed by mistake while held in escrow.
GraveStake (staking). A no-code staking platform for Solana. Projects launch fully branded reward pools through a six-step wizard with no smart-contract development, supporting six Solana asset standards: legacy NFTs, programmable NFTs, MPL Core assets, compressed NFTs, SPL tokens, and Token-2022. Pools can pay up to four reward tokens at once and offer optional lock tiers that raise rewards. Holders earn continuously, can claim or unstake at any time, and keep their Discord roles and portfolio visibility while staked, because assets are held in secure on-chain escrow rather than removed from the ecosystem. A public Discover page ranks pools by realized yield, meaning what pools have actually paid out, rather than promised figures.
GraveSwap (liquidity). An on-chain liquidity protocol for Solana that lets holders swap an NFT for tokens, or tokens for a random NFT from a pool, with slippage protection on every trade. When a creator launches a collection on GraveMint with the swap feature enabled, a GraveSwap pool is created automatically and activates the moment the collection sells out, so liquidity is ready as soon as minting ends. Pools settle in a Token-2022 currency, typically $DEADS. After a pool activates, its fees and rates can only move within strict limits, which protects holders from sudden changes. GraveSwap is built for Solana only.
GraveKeeper (community access). The ecosystem Discord gatekeeper. It connects verified holders to Discord roles based on the NFTs and tokens they hold, and it counts staked assets as if they were still in the wallet, so holders do not lose access by putting their assets to work.
$DEADS (the connecting token). The shared token across Solana Deads. A share of platform fees from across the products routes to the ecosystem treasury and to on-chain $DEADS buybacks, so activity in any product supports the token economy as a whole.
The result is a single loop. Create art in GraveForge, launch it on GraveMint across Solana and major EVM networks, trade it on GraveMarket, stake it on GraveStake, add instant liquidity through GraveSwap, gate community access through GraveKeeper, and route value back through $DEADS. Each product reinforces the next.
Availability
GraveForge, GraveMint, GraveMarket, GraveStake, GraveSwap, and GraveKeeper are live now.
GraveMint. GraveMarket and GraveForge are also available as native mobile apps.
GraveSwap, GraveStake operates on Solana.
Links to each product are listed below.
Product Role Site
GraveForge No-code generative art studio
GraveMint Multi-chain NFT launchpad
GraveMarket NFT marketplace
GraveStake No-code staking platform
GraveSwap On-chain NFT liquidity, part of GraveMint
GraveKeeper Discord gatekeeper
$DEADS Ecosystem token
About Solana Deads
Solana Deads is a connected suite of products for the full NFT life cycle, spanning art creation (GraveForge), multi-chain launch (GraveMint), trading (GraveMarket), staking (GraveStake), instant liquidity (GraveSwap), community access (GraveKeeper), and the $DEADS token. The products are designed so each one strengthens the others within a single ecosystem.
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