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85 Years Of MANN-FILTER: A Brand With History, Strength And Future
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MANN-FILTER celebrates 85 years of success: it began in 1941 when Adolf Mann and Dr. Erich Hummel founded what was then Filterwerk Mann & Hummel. From the very beginning, MANN-FILTER was a central component of this development, even though the trademark itself was only officially registered ten years later, in 1951. Today, MANN-FILTER can look back on 85 years of brand identity and filtration excellence.
“For 85 years, MANN-FILTER has stood for innovation, quality, and trusted partnerships. We are proud to celebrate this milestone together with our customers, partners, and colleagues across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa, and around the world. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our relationships,” says Onur Ozyapici, Vice President Automotive Aftermarket – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.
From its beginnings to a global premium brand
From its local origins in Ludwigsburg, Germany, MANN-FILTER grew into an international premium brand that has expanded worldwide since the 1960s and is now regarded as one of the strongest players in the global, independent aftermarket.“For a brand, 85 years is more than a milestone – it is proof of its ability to adapt, stay relevant, and continue creating value over time. MANN-FILTER's journey truly reflects the balance between heritage and progress.” says Azhar Jaleel, Head of Marketing – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.
Setting standards, shaping trends
MANN-FILTER has been committed to innovation from the very beginning and has shaped key trends in the industry. Examples of this are new CO2-reduced filters made from renewable raw materials and the FreciousPlus cabin air filter: this biofunctional filter was developed specifically for the aftermarket in 2014. A true innovation that has become a new industry standard, even in the original equipment (OE) sector. Otherwise, product innovations are usually first introduced in the OE sector. FreciousPlus filters allergens, particulate matter and harmful gases while inhibiting the growth of bacteria and mold.
Further initiatives to promote more sustainable mobility are already being planned and underline MANN-FILTER's role as a future-oriented trendsetter in the industry.
Award-winning and valued
Numerous awards have confirmed MANN-FILTER's strong position among professionals and end users for years. These include prestigious awards such as the CLEPA Innovation Award, the PARTSLIFE Environmental Award and several Best Brand Awards, the German Design Award and the German Brand Award - some of which MANN-FILTER has received continuously over several years. Over time, these honors the daily dedication and passion of the teams around the world.
A yellow and green icon – and a motorsport audience favorite
Over the decades, MANN-FILTER has achieved cult status not only technically, but also visually. Today, the iconic yellow-green colors are firmly linked to the global brand identity. In motorsport in particular, the "Mamba" inspires fans around the world and brings the brand to life on racetracks around the world. In 2025, the Mamba celebrated its tenth anniversary.
An anniversary with an eye to the future
85 years of MANN-FILTER means tradition and progress in equal measure. "We thank our customers, partners and workshops worldwide for their long-standing loyalty. With more sustainable materials, innovative technologies and a clear focus on quality, MANN-FILTER is shaping the filtration of the future – responsibly, powerfully and ready for the coming decades," says Cedric Dackam, President & General Manager Automotive Aftermarket.
About MANN+HUMMEL
MANN+HUMMEL is a global leader in filtration technology. Headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany, the group develops intelligent filtration and separation solutions and filtration materials – including for the Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment sectors. Founded in 1941, this family-owned company enables cleaner mobility, cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner industries across the globe. With its solutions, MANN+HUMMEL plays a key role in protecting the environment and promoting the sustainable use of limited resources. In 2025, approximately 20,500 employees at over 80 locations worldwide generated sales of EUR 4.2 billion. For more information, please visit: .
“For 85 years, MANN-FILTER has stood for innovation, quality, and trusted partnerships. We are proud to celebrate this milestone together with our customers, partners, and colleagues across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa, and around the world. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our relationships,” says Onur Ozyapici, Vice President Automotive Aftermarket – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.
From its beginnings to a global premium brand
From its local origins in Ludwigsburg, Germany, MANN-FILTER grew into an international premium brand that has expanded worldwide since the 1960s and is now regarded as one of the strongest players in the global, independent aftermarket.“For a brand, 85 years is more than a milestone – it is proof of its ability to adapt, stay relevant, and continue creating value over time. MANN-FILTER's journey truly reflects the balance between heritage and progress.” says Azhar Jaleel, Head of Marketing – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.
Setting standards, shaping trends
MANN-FILTER has been committed to innovation from the very beginning and has shaped key trends in the industry. Examples of this are new CO2-reduced filters made from renewable raw materials and the FreciousPlus cabin air filter: this biofunctional filter was developed specifically for the aftermarket in 2014. A true innovation that has become a new industry standard, even in the original equipment (OE) sector. Otherwise, product innovations are usually first introduced in the OE sector. FreciousPlus filters allergens, particulate matter and harmful gases while inhibiting the growth of bacteria and mold.
Further initiatives to promote more sustainable mobility are already being planned and underline MANN-FILTER's role as a future-oriented trendsetter in the industry.
Award-winning and valued
Numerous awards have confirmed MANN-FILTER's strong position among professionals and end users for years. These include prestigious awards such as the CLEPA Innovation Award, the PARTSLIFE Environmental Award and several Best Brand Awards, the German Design Award and the German Brand Award - some of which MANN-FILTER has received continuously over several years. Over time, these honors the daily dedication and passion of the teams around the world.
A yellow and green icon – and a motorsport audience favorite
Over the decades, MANN-FILTER has achieved cult status not only technically, but also visually. Today, the iconic yellow-green colors are firmly linked to the global brand identity. In motorsport in particular, the "Mamba" inspires fans around the world and brings the brand to life on racetracks around the world. In 2025, the Mamba celebrated its tenth anniversary.
An anniversary with an eye to the future
85 years of MANN-FILTER means tradition and progress in equal measure. "We thank our customers, partners and workshops worldwide for their long-standing loyalty. With more sustainable materials, innovative technologies and a clear focus on quality, MANN-FILTER is shaping the filtration of the future – responsibly, powerfully and ready for the coming decades," says Cedric Dackam, President & General Manager Automotive Aftermarket.
About MANN+HUMMEL
MANN+HUMMEL is a global leader in filtration technology. Headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany, the group develops intelligent filtration and separation solutions and filtration materials – including for the Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment sectors. Founded in 1941, this family-owned company enables cleaner mobility, cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner industries across the globe. With its solutions, MANN+HUMMEL plays a key role in protecting the environment and promoting the sustainable use of limited resources. In 2025, approximately 20,500 employees at over 80 locations worldwide generated sales of EUR 4.2 billion. For more information, please visit: .
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