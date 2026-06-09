Chemical Tankers Market Expanding With $51.84 Billion At 6.2% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The chemical tankers market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, reflecting broader trends in global chemical production and trade. As industries continue to evolve and demand for efficient bulk liquid transportation grows, this sector is set for steady growth in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market's size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Chemical Tankers Market

The chemical tankers market has demonstrated strong growth historically and is projected to continue this momentum. It is expected to increase from $38.19 billion in 2025 to $40.72 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include expanding global chemical production, the increasing network of international trade routes, higher demand for bulk liquid transport, well-established maritime safety regulations, and advances in coated tanker technologies. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $51.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. This future growth will be driven by investments in advanced tanker designs, a rising need for the transport of high-purity chemicals, expansion in specialty chemical markets, greater emphasis on environmental safety compliance, and the increasing digitalization of fleet management. Key trends during this period include growing demand for specialized chemical transportation, wider use of stainless steel chemical tankers, enhanced safety and regulatory measures, expansion of global chemical shipping routes, and ongoing modernization of tanker fleets.

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Understanding Chemical Tankers and Their Function

Chemical tankers play a crucial role in transporting a variety of bulk chemical compounds, many of which are highly hazardous due to being flammable or toxic. Some chemicals carried can be especially dangerous, requiring strict safety measures. The structural designs and arrangements of chemical tankers are often similar to those used in oil tankers but must adhere to rigorous safety standards to ensure secure handling and transport of these substances.

Industrial Growth as a Key Driver for Chemical Tankers

The chemical industry's steady expansion is a major factor propelling the chemical tankers market forward. This sector involves producing industrial chemicals by transforming raw materials such as oil, natural gas, and minerals into thousands of different products. Rapid global industrialization, particularly in developing economies, fuels the growth of the chemical industry as manufacturing capabilities and demand for chemical products increase across multiple sectors. This expansion creates a greater need for specialized vessels to transport bulk liquid chemicals safely and efficiently between production plants and end-users across international waters. For instance, Atradius N.V., a trade company based in the Netherlands, reported that US chemical production grew by 2.1% in 2024, with forecasts expecting continued growth at 3.8% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026. This positive trend in chemical manufacturing directly supports growth in the chemical tankers market.

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Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for chemical tankers and is anticipated to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region. The report on the chemical tankers market covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional performance. Asia-Pacific's growth is driven by rapidly expanding chemical production and increasing trade activity in the region, positioning it as a central hub in the global chemical tanker industry.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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