Inorganic Pigments Market To Reach USD $42.01 Billion By 2030 At 6.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The inorganic pigments market has been witnessing notable expansion recently, supported by several industrial sectors and evolving consumer demands. With applications ranging from construction to plastics and coatings, this market is set for continued growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the inorganic pigments industry.

Inorganic Pigments Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The inorganic pigments market has shown solid growth and is projected to increase from $30.84 billion in 2025 to $32.69 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This rise during the historical period is largely due to the expansion in construction and infrastructure projects, the growth of plastics and polymer industries, increased demand for long-lasting coatings, ample availability of mineral-based raw materials, and the broader use of pigments in ceramics.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $42.02 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The forecast period's growth will be driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic pigments, broader applications of high-performance coatings, increasing usage in automotive and industrial plastics, a growing emphasis on pigment recycling and reuse, and significant investments in advanced pigment processing technologies. Prominent future trends include a greater need for heat-resistant and UV-stable pigments, expanded use in architectural and industrial coatings, growing incorporation in plastics and ceramics, and heightened focus on color consistency and durability.

Understanding Inorganic Pigments and Their Applications

Inorganic pigments are coloring agents derived from natural minerals or ores, such as oxides, sulfides, and various metallic salts. These pigments play a crucial role in imparting color to materials like rubber, plastics, glass, ceramics, and architectural coatings, making them indispensable in numerous manufacturing processes and end-use industries.

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Construction Industry's Role in Boosting Inorganic Pigments Demand

The rise in construction activity is a key factor propelling the inorganic pigments market. Ongoing rapid industrialization and urban growth have led to increased building projects worldwide. Inorganic pigments are a vital component in paints and coatings used for buildings and construction equipment, providing color while ensuring durability against environmental exposure. For instance, Eurostat reported in August 2024 that construction production in the euro area grew by 1.0% in June 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year. This increased investment in construction directly supports the rising demand for inorganic pigments.

Asia-Pacific's Dominance and Growth Prospects in the Inorganic Pigments Market

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the inorganic pigments market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The market report covers additional regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics. The robust industrial development and expanding manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific contribute significantly to its leading position in this market.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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