Exxonmobil And National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa Interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Showcase And A Jr. NBA Clinic

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUANDA, Angola, June 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

On June 2, ExxonMobil and NBA Africa ( ) held an interactive STEM Showcase and a Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls ages 16 and under at the Instituto Politécnico Industrial de Luanda (IPIL) as part of the ongoing third season of the ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League in Angola.

The third consecutive season officially tipped off in May, continuing growth of one of the NBA's most expansive youth basketball development programs in the country, reaching 40 schools across the two provinces of Luanda and Icolo e Bengo; and seven municipalities – Camama, Cacuaco, Cazenga, Calumbo, Kilamba, Talatona and Zango.

The event brought together young players, partners and stakeholders to celebrate the program's ongoing impact while highlighting the program's commitment to combining sport with education, using basketball as a platform to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics alongside physical development.

The program has reached more than 50,000 youth since the first season through STEM and basketball programming, with 10 new schools being introduced in this year.

Notable attendees included representatives and executives from ExxonMobil, NBA Africa, ADPP and the Angolan Ministry of Education, underscoring the strong multi-stakeholder collaboration driving the initiative forward.

The 2026 ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League season will continue with a structured schedule of games and development activities, with playoff games set to take place from June 6 - July 5, followed by the finals next month. The finals event will also include a STEM practical camp, further reinforcing the program's holistic approach to youth engagement both on and off the court.

Through its continued partnership with ExxonMobil and local stakeholders, the Jr. NBA League is empowering young people with essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline and leadership, while creating meaningful pathways for participation in sport. As the season progresses, the program is expected to reach thousands of youth across Luanda and beyond, building on its mission to inspire, develop and positively impact communities across Angola.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).