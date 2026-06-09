Indian Mango Festival (Hamba Exhibition) Returns To Souq Waqif In June
Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the Indian Mango Festival, also known as the Hamba Exhibition in local parlance, is set to take place on June 18, 2026, at the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif.
The 10-day festival will run until June 27, 2026, featuring India's most celebrated mango varieties from all over India, such as Dusehri, Langda, Alphonso, Kesar, Hapus,
Neelam, Rajapuri, Malgova, Badami, and many more.
In addition to fresh mangoes, the visitors will be able to experience a range of mango-based products, including juices, ice creams, sweets, and traditional delicacies.
The festival is open to the public daily from 4pm to 10pm.
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