Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Mango Festival (Hamba Exhibition) Returns To Souq Waqif In June

Indian Mango Festival (Hamba Exhibition) Returns To Souq Waqif In June


2026-06-09 01:44:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the Indian Mango Festival, also known as the Hamba Exhibition in local parlance, is set to take place on June 18, 2026, at the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif.

The 10-day festival will run until June 27, 2026, featuring India's most celebrated mango varieties from all over India, such as Dusehri, Langda, Alphonso, Kesar, Hapus,

Neelam, Rajapuri, Malgova, Badami, and many more.

In addition to fresh mangoes, the visitors will be able to experience a range of mango-based products, including juices, ice creams, sweets, and traditional delicacies.
The festival is open to the public daily from 4pm to 10pm.

MENAFN09062026000063011010ID1111229998



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search