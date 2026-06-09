Visit Qatar CEO Concludes Official Visit To China, Signing Strategic Mous With Fliggy And Huawei

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of strategic efforts to attract more visitors from the Chinese market, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, led an official delegation to China, signing two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industry leaders Fliggy and Huawei to elevate the visitor experience through advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

On 3 June, Visit Qatar partnered with travel platform Fliggy to enhance AI-powered travel services and destination branding. The collaboration will launch a "Smart Travel Guide to Qatar" and develop bespoke tourism packages, marking Fliggy's first deep AI integration with an international tourism board.

Following this, on 4 June, an MoU was signed with Huawei Mobile Services to utilise AI and data technologies for seamless trip planning, navigation, and payments via platforms such as Petal Maps. This agreement builds upon Visit Qatar's milestone as the first international tourism board to launch services on Huawei's HarmonyOS.

Together, these partnerships underscore Visit Qatar's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver exceptional and innovative experiences for global travellers.