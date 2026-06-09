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Breaking News: Prime Minister Orders Monthly Salary Increase Of JD30, Starting With The 2027 Budget, To Civilian And Military Employees And Retirees Whose Monthly Salaries Are Below JD600. (Petra)
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
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