King Affirms National Economy's Ability To Withstand, Overcome Crises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with economic figures on Monday, emphasised the national economy's demonstrated ability to withstand and effectively overcome crises.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty said that despite the turmoil in the region, Jordan has consolidated its stability and strategic position, adding that the Kingdom's stability is a key factor in attracting investment.

The King highlighted the current phase of development in Jordan, technological advancements, and continuous efforts to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision's projects and initiatives to stimulate investment and create jobs.

His Majesty noted the importance of promoting local participation in the implementation of megaprojects, and adopting a participatory approach based on engaging with experts and leveraging their expertise.

The meeting also covered developments in the region, with the King stressing the need to capitalise on the opportunities presented by upcoming regional connectivity projects, given their potential to strengthen economic cooperation and integration with countries in the region and internationally.

For their part, the attendees discussed economic opportunities and challenges locally and regionally, the role of fiscal and monetary policies in promoting economic stability, and the importance of harnessing technology to empower young people for the future.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

//Petra// NQ