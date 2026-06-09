Richard Bennett Condemns Detention Of Women In Herat As Rights Concerns Grow

Richard Bennett has called on Afghan authorities to immediately release dozens of women reportedly detained in Herat for allegedly violating the Taliban's dress code, describing the arrests as arbitrary and unacceptable.

In a post on X, Bennett said he was“deeply alarmed” by reports that scores of women had been arrested and detained for a third consecutive day for allegedly violating the Taliban's dress code.

“It is illegal and unacceptable,” Bennett wrote.“The arrests must stop and the women must be released immediately.”

The detentions come after local religious leaders reportedly warned during Friday prayers that women should not leave their homes without adhering to the dress requirements imposed by the Taliban. Authorities have recently reiterated that women and girls who fail to comply with the prescribed hijab regulations could face arrest and imprisonment.

The incident adds to growing international concern over restrictions imposed on Afghan women since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Human rights groups and UN officials have repeatedly criticized measures limiting women's access to education, employment, public spaces and freedom of movement.

The latest concerns were echoed in a recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which warned that enforcement of dress regulations appears to have intensified in provinces including Herat and Kandahar. According to the report, women have in some cases been publicly reprimanded, harassed or detained for failing to comply with Taliban-imposed clothing requirements.

UNAMA also reported that restrictions on women and girls continue to deepen across Afghanistan, describing the situation as a systematic erosion of fundamental rights. The mission noted that policies affecting women's participation in public life remain among the most significant human rights concerns facing the country.

The detentions come as international organizations continue to raise alarm over the exclusion of girls from secondary education. UN officials recently told the Security Council that an estimated 3.8 million Afghan girls between the ages of seven and 18 are currently out of school, including more than 2.6 million adolescent girls.

According to UNAMA, around 250,000 additional girls are permanently excluded from secondary education each year, creating what UN officials have described as a“lost generation” of talent and potential. Rights advocates argue that restrictions on education and public participation are having long-term social and economic consequences for Afghanistan.

Despite repeated calls from the United Nations and the international community,Taliban have maintained policies restricting girls' education beyond sixth grade and limiting women's access to many sectors of public life. Human rights experts say the latest arrests in Herat underscore growing concerns about the tightening enforcement of those restrictions.