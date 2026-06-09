David Pieris Automobiles Opens Sri Lanka's First GWM Flagship Experience Centre

David Pieris Automobiles (Private) Limited (DPA), the four-wheeler sales arm of the David Pieris Group, proudly announced the opening of its state-of-the-art GWM Flagship Experience Centre at 250, Access Tower 03, Union Place, Colombo 02, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Sri Lanka's automotive retail landscape.

The newly opened flagship facility is designed to deliver a truly world-class automotive experience, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies from GWM, one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers. As the first and only vehicle experience centre of its kind in Sri Lanka, it offers customers an immersive journey that goes beyond the traditional showroom concept. Visitors can explore GWM's premium range of SUVs and electric vehicles, including the HAVAL H6 HEV, HAVAL H6 PHEV, HAVAL H6 GT PHEV, TANK 300 HEV and TANK 500 HEV, while enjoying dedicated vehicle demonstration zones, test-drive opportunities, and a host of innovative customer engagement experiences designed to redefine the vehicle purchasing journey. GWM's product portfolio in Sri Lanka will be further expanded in the coming months with the introduction of several new models, including a range of fully electric vehicles.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, the David Pieris Group has earned a reputation as one of Sri Lanka's most trusted automotive organisations, particularly for its comprehensive after-sales support and customer service excellence. Strengthening its commitment to GWM customers, DPA has already established a dedicated, state-of-the-art GWM service centre at No. 75, Hyde Park Corner, Colombo 02, supported by an expanding network of authorised service dealers across the island to ensure convenient and reliable customer care.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Mahesh Gunathilake, Director, David Pieris Automobiles, stated:“The opening of the GWM Flagship Experience Centre represents a significant milestone in our journey with the GWM brand in Sri Lanka. This is the country's first dedicated state-of-the-art experience centre for GWM vehicles, offering customers the opportunity to experience world-class automotive technology, premium comfort and advanced safety features. GWM has successfully redefined modern mobility by delivering high-end luxury and innovation at an affordable price point, and we are proud to bring this exceptional experience to Sri Lankan motorists.”

The opening of the flagship facility further reinforces David Pieris Automobiles' commitment to expanding GWM's presence in Sri Lanka while providing customers with an unmatched ownership experience backed by the Group's renowned sales and after-sales expertise.

Customers interested in learning more about the GWM vehicle range, booking test drives or making pre-bookings can contact 011 7888 866, visit