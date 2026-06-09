Sawant Slams BJP Over TMC Defections, Draws Parallels To Maharashtra

BJP Playing 'Worst Game', Draws Parallels to Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Monday criticised the alleged attempts to weaken the Trinamool Congress (TMC), drawing parallels with the political developments witnessed in Maharashtra and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing a role in encouraging defections from opposition parties.

Reacting to reports of 20 TMC MPs writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Sawant said such political developments cannot take place without support from influential quarters and questioned the motives behind elected representatives leaving the party on whose ticket they won elections. "Whatever is happening right now in TMC, we have bitterly experienced it in Maharashtra. It cannot be done without the support of someone. How dare you leave the party, and what are you going to gain out of it? Maybe something. This is the worst game being played by the ruling party, the BJP. This is a very sorry state of what is going on there," Sawant told reporters in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said lawmakers are elected by people under a party's banner and ideology and should remain committed to the mandate given by voters. "You are elected from one party, which is supposed to deliver justice to the common man, and you are forgetting that," he said.

Allegations of Isolating TMC in West Bengal

Sawant further alleged that efforts were being made to politically isolate the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. "Now they want to strangulate TMC, and hence nobody can stand in front of them," he said.

Targeting West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Sawant recalled his political origins in the Trinamool Congress and referred to past allegations made against him. "Suvendu Adhikari, originally, he is a TMC man. Who accused him of being the most corrupt man? None other than the Prime Minister of the country. And today he has only been made the CM of Bengal," Sawant said. The remarks come amid political discussions over reported internal developments within the Trinamool Congress and concerns raised by opposition parties regarding defections and political realignments ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

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