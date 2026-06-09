TMC's Sagarika Ghose Attacks BJP, Questions Defectors' Morality

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on politicians who switch sides following election results, questioning their morality and calling the culture of political defection a "shame."

Taking to X, the journalist-turned-politician reaffirmed her loyalty to the Mamata Banerjee-led party while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying India's democratic framework. "The personal became the political for me in 2024. I joined public life because I passionately believe that the @narendramodi-led @BJP4India is destroying India's precious democratic spaces, and I believed and believe in the Opposition's constitutional fight against the anti-constitutional, communal-minded Modi-led BJP bent on fomenting religious wars," Ghose posted on X.

Ghose Questions Morality of Political Defectors

Reiterating her faith in Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she added, "I believed, believe and will ALWAYS believe in the remarkable leadership of @MamataOfficial, an inspiration for all women, indeed all citizens in her unflagging courage and value-based politics."

The TMC leader expressed her disbelief at the trend of leaders abandoning their parties the moment they face an electoral setback. "What strikes me as bizarre is this culture of winning on one party's symbol and under the name of one particular leader and then abandoning that party and the leader the moment it faces defeat. If your convictions change with the election result, were they convictions at all? You contest under a party symbol. You ask voters to trust a party platform. You win because of that party's support and leaders appeal. Then the party loses, and you immediately switch sides," she said.

'Morality Ends at a Phone Call from Amit Shah'

Further targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghose questioned the mandate of such leaders and suggested that morality ends at a single phone call from the BJP leadership. "If loyalty lasts only as long as victory, what exactly was the mandate for? Or is it when Shri @AmitShah and his cronies make a phone call, you obediently line up, and all morality ends? SHAME," the TMC leader added.

Rebellion Brews in TMC Post-Election Defeat

Nearly 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament have formally signalled their desire to break away from their party's current political trajectory and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji. "A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)