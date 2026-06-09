Constable's Viral Dance Reel In Police Uniform Sparks Disciplinary Action And Heated Online Debate

A viral dance reel has prompted police action in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, where a constable was disciplined after appearing in uniform. Constable Devanand Kaivartya, posted at Masturi police station, was line-attached to the Bilaspur reserve centre following the circulation of a video showing him dancing with his wife to the Sambalpuri song“Hai Rani, Hello Rani.”

The reel, which gained popularity after the disciplinary move, was praised by many viewers online. However, senior officers maintained that recording such content in uniform was inappropriate. Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh ordered a probe, concluding that the act violated departmental discipline and professional standards.

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Uniform And Discipline Under Scrutiny

Speaking to media, Singh emphasized that the police uniform represents honour and authority, carrying responsibility at all times. He noted that being in uniform implies being on duty, and creating entertainment reels undermines the seriousness expected of law enforcement.“The taste and mood of this reel did not match the discipline expected of the uniform,” he said.

Officials confirmed that Kaivartya had previously made other videos, but they had not drawn objections. This particular instance, however, was deemed to have crossed the line. The inquiry found the act inconsistent with the dignity of the force, stressing that the uniform cannot be used for personal entertainment or social media content.

The SSP added that while motivational or contextually appropriate content in uniform may not attract objection, reels like this risk undermining public trust. He warned that the rising trend of making reels in uniform is a matter of concern and will be addressed strictly.