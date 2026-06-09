Aware Expands Awareness Platform Capabilities With Key Partnerships To Deliver Smarter Identity Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enhancements combined with ROC and Mitek capabilities help organizations strengthen fraud prevention and user experience with real time biometric orchestration and decisioning

AMSTERDAM, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric orchestration, today announced substantial innovations to the Awareness PlatformTM. New offerings include expanded biometric orchestration and decisioning capabilities, configurable biometric workflows, integrated biometric technology partnerships with ROC (NASDAQ: ROC) and Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), enhanced Intelligent Liveness features, and significant advancements to Intelligent Matching performance and scalability.

Together, these innovations strengthen the platform's ability to deliver real-time, high-confidence identity decisions at scale while helping organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated fraud threats including deepfakes, synthetic identities, and injection attacks.

Expanding the Awareness Platform with Biometric Orchestration and Decisioning

The Awareness Platform is a SaaS-based biometric orchestration and identity platform that enables organizations to design, deploy, run, and optimize biometric identity workflows on one platform. The Awareness Platform acts as an intelligent control plane for identity by connecting biometric systems, data, and decision-making into one unified view. Organizations can easily configure workflows, evaluate multiple vendors in production, and optimize biometric performance without disrupting live operations.

The latest platform enhancements introduce integrated Mitek identity verification capabilities and ROC biometric matching technologies. ROC's biometric technologies provide a high-performance matching foundation powering identity decisioning workflows within the Awareness Platform. This offering gives customers an expanded decision orchestration capability and greater flexibility across biometric and identity workflows.

The platform enables organizations to:



Build and manage configurable biometric enrollment, verification, authentication, and identification workflows

Orchestrate multiple liveness, matching, and identity verification providers within a single transaction

Leverage ROC-powered biometric matching technologies optimized for high-scale, high-confidence identity operations

Evaluate and benchmark biometric vendors in real time without disrupting live operations

Run parallel biometric and identity decisioning workflows to optimize fraud detection and verification outcomes

Customize workflows and provide insights for continued optimization Normalize vendor outputs for consistent cross-vendor decisioning



The new innovations come amid growing enterprise demand for biometric orchestration and vendor flexibility. In recent Aware research, 98% of organizations currently using biometrics indicated interest in biometric orchestration capabilities and are, on average, already using three biometric vendors per organization.

“The future of identity isn't only about better algorithms. It's about better orchestration,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware.“Organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize identity systems while responding to rapidly evolving fraud threats and growing operational complexity. With the latest innovations to the Awareness Platform, we're giving customers the ability to configure biometric workflows, orchestrate multiple technologies, and optimize identity decisions in real time through a more intelligent and customizable platform approach.”

“Managing biometric systems has become more convoluted and performance-driven than ever,” said B. Scott Swann, ROC CEO.“ROC's biometric matching technologies help power high-confidence identity decisions within the Awareness Platform while enabling organizations to orchestrate workflows more effectively and gain greater visibility into biometric performance in real-world production environments.”

“Identity threats are evolving rapidly, and organizations need modern fraud solutions that can combine security, usability, and operational resilience,” said Faisal Nisar, VP of Product Management at Mitek.“Our liveness detection is trusted by some of the world's most security-demanding institutions, including top global banks, and our partnership with Aware brings that same high-assurance identity verification to their customers."

New Aware Intelligent Liveness and Intelligent Matching Capabilities to Fight Fraud

Aware also announced significant new capabilities within Intelligent Liveness designed to strengthen protection against deepfake, injection, and presentation attacks. The latest enhancements introduce advanced optical and spectral analysis capabilities that help verify biometric images originate directly from a real device camera sensor in real time while remaining fully passive and frictionless for users.

The new capabilities are designed to help protect against increasingly sophisticated attack methods, including virtual cameras, device emulators, replay attacks, and synthetic media pipelines. Intelligent Liveness performs these protections typically under two seconds without requiring users to blink, move their head, or complete challenge-response actions.

In addition, Aware unveiled significant advancements to Intelligent Matching, including an advanced matching algorithm delivering an approximately 10× lower False Non-Match Rate (FNMR) compared to previous generations. A new scalable architecture is designed to enable sub-second 1:N matching across large biometric datasets.

Together, the latest innovations across the Awareness Platform, Intelligent Liveness, and Intelligent Matching further strengthen the Aware system's ability to help organizations transform fragmented biometric systems leveraging biometric orchestration into intelligent, optimized identity decisioning platforms.

General availability for the latest Awareness Platform innovation is Q3, 2026. Aware will preview these new capabilities at Identity Week Europe (Booth #906) and Identiverse (Booth #822).

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric orchestration and identity solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security-ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

About Mitek

Mitek Systems protects what's real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek's technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks. Learn more at Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; ii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; iii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; iv) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; v) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; and vi) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Delaney Gembis

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0393

...