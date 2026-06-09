Apple's Parental Control Enhancements To Strengthen Child Privacy On Devices: Analysts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) At a time when regulatory scrutiny around children's online safety is intensifying globally, Apple's new parental control enhancements are consistent with its privacy-first positioning, analysts said on Tuesday.

At the 'WWDC 26' annual conference, Apple unveiled its upcoming software releases that bring powerful and intuitive new features to help parents create safe digital experiences for kids.

By setting up a child's account, parents can immediately enable age-appropriate protections across the system, and with Setup Assistant, parents can choose exactly which apps to make available and stay in control of what gets added over time.

With communication safety features, parents can require approval for each new contact their kids connect with and enable automatic interventions if explicit or violent content is being shared.

“More broadly, digital wellbeing is emerging as a genuine platform differentiator. The platform most credibly positioned as a safe environment for children holds a meaningful structural advantage,” said Prabhu Ram, VP–Industry Research Group, CMR.

Apple's vertically integrated hardware and software model enables a more consistent, deeply integrated parental control experience, whereas delivering the same level of uniformity across the broader Android ecosystem remains structurally more challenging.

“Apple is repositioning its AI value proposition around privacy, utility, and deep ecosystem integration - with a more capable, context-aware, and deeply personal Siri AI at the centre,” said Ram.

While 'WWDC 25' was defined by Liquid Glass, 2026 is all about Siri.

“Apple, though late to the party, has lived up to expectations with Siri AI, thanks to the Gemini partnership. The implementation looks extremely promising. Apple is viewing AI with the user at the centre of it. The usage of world knowledge, personal context, and on-screen awareness combined with app actions creates an end-to-end implementation,” said Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak.

If iOS 27 delivers a genuinely conversational Siri as promised, Apple will reset the narrative and enter the iPhone 18 supercycle with its most compelling upgrade story in years.

“As AI builds a more personal context, the advent of Siri AI, could be the ultimate Apple ecosystem lock-in,” he noted.

Besides Siri AI, the second most important highlight from the event was the child privacy.

“Higher screen time and what a child has access to in their phones in private is one of the key anxiety points of a parent. Apple has worked a lot towards solving this by building multiple guardrails and giving greater control to a parent on what their child can see, access and even who they can talk to,” said Pathak.

-IANS

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