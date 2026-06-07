DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At Mumbai Airport, Seizes Rs 5 Cr Gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai on Sunday busted a gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai under 'Operation Golden nexus' and seized 3.2 Kg foreign-origin gold in wax form, valued at Rs 5 crore.

Arrests and Operation Details

DRI arrested a total of seven persons including 3 Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals as carriers, 3 Airport Staff who received and attempted to deliver the gold, along with a recipient at Mumbai, sad release.

DRI acted on specific intelligence that a few Airport Staff are involved in the collection of the smuggled gold from Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals - arriving from Bangkok and transiting Mumbai, and its illicit removal from the airport premises for delivery to local handlers. DRI intercepted the 3 airport staff, amongst whom 2 were bus/ coach drivers and one was coach monitor, when they were handling and delivering the Gold outside the airport to the receiver. Swift follow-up action led to the identification and interception of three transit passengers (one Bangladeshi national and two Sri Lankan nationals), who were working for the syndicate and were attempting to leave the country by connecting flights. They had smuggled the gold into India by concealing it inside their bodies.

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