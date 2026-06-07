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2026 Australasian Inspiring Workplaces In Association With Prezzee And CU Health Announced
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 2026 Australasian Inspiring Workplaces in association with Prezzee and CU Health announced
.World's #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards
.Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney.
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Prezzee and CU Health, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Australasia, recognising the Top 40 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2015, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across Australasia are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
Australasian Managing Director Ryan McGrory praised the outstanding calibre of this year's winners and the breadth of innovation showcased across the region.
“We continue to see incredible inspiration coming from organisations of all sizes, across a wide range of industries. What stands out is the genuine commitment these workplaces have to putting their people first in thoughtful, meaningful and impactful ways. Our judges consistently commented on the quality of the entries, and these winners represent some of the very best examples of inspiring workplaces across Australasia. We're delighted to celebrate their achievements and share their stories,” said Ryan.
The Australasian Top 40 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1 Douglas Pharmaceuticals
2 Monash IVF Group
3 Contact Energy
4 Bare
5 Centorrino Technologies
6 Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
7 Flight Centre Travel Group
8 ADCO Constructions
9 Tax Traders + Taxi
10 Ingram Micro
11 Tritium
12 Richard Crookes Constructions
13 One New Zealand
14 OneSchool Global
15 ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
16 Hysata
17 Ventia
18 East West Group
19 Beerfarm
20 Viva Leisure
21= Dental Boutique
21= Unison Housing
22 Concentrix
23 The NRMA
24 AMIGA Montessori
25 Resonate Health
26 Link Digital
27 My Guardian
28 Hungry Jack's
29 LIW Pty Ltd (Leading Initiatives Worldwide Pty Ltd)
30 O'Brien Accountants & Advisors
31 Bilue
32 Dormway Pty Ltd
33 MV Law
34 PagerDuty
35 Pest2Kill
36 IFYS Limited
37 Firstsource Solutions Limited
38 SilverChef
39 O'Shea
40 Star Aviation
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Concentrix
.Ventia
#1 Enterprise Organisation: Flight Centre Travel Group
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Contact Energy
.Monash IVF Group
#1 Large Organisation: Douglas Pharmaceuticals
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
.Tritium
#1 Medium Organisation: Bare
Small Organisation (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.East West Group
.ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
#1 Small Organisation: Tax Traders + Taxi
Government & Non-Profit Organisation
The Top Non-Profit Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.IFYS Limited
.Unison Housing
#1 Government & Non-Profit Organisation: OneSchool Global
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Flight Centre Travel Group
.Hysata
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Leadership
.ADCO Constructions
.AMIGA Montessori
.Centorrino Technologies
.Hysata
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Contact Energy
.Tax Traders + Taxi
.The NRMA
.Viva Leisure
Inspiring Wellbeing
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Concentrix
.Contact Energy
.Flight Centre Travel Group
.Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
.Viva Leisure
.ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
Inspiring Employee Voice
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Employee Experience
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
Thank you to our 2026 Awards sponsors across Australasia:
Headline Sponsors: Prezzee, CU Health
Gold Sponsors: Workvivo by Zoom
Special Recognition Sponsors: KateBiling, OneAnother, Workpants, Exsona
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
.World's #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards
.Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney.
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Prezzee and CU Health, today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Australasia, recognising the Top 40 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2015, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across Australasia are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
Australasian Managing Director Ryan McGrory praised the outstanding calibre of this year's winners and the breadth of innovation showcased across the region.
“We continue to see incredible inspiration coming from organisations of all sizes, across a wide range of industries. What stands out is the genuine commitment these workplaces have to putting their people first in thoughtful, meaningful and impactful ways. Our judges consistently commented on the quality of the entries, and these winners represent some of the very best examples of inspiring workplaces across Australasia. We're delighted to celebrate their achievements and share their stories,” said Ryan.
The Australasian Top 40 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1 Douglas Pharmaceuticals
2 Monash IVF Group
3 Contact Energy
4 Bare
5 Centorrino Technologies
6 Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
7 Flight Centre Travel Group
8 ADCO Constructions
9 Tax Traders + Taxi
10 Ingram Micro
11 Tritium
12 Richard Crookes Constructions
13 One New Zealand
14 OneSchool Global
15 ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
16 Hysata
17 Ventia
18 East West Group
19 Beerfarm
20 Viva Leisure
21= Dental Boutique
21= Unison Housing
22 Concentrix
23 The NRMA
24 AMIGA Montessori
25 Resonate Health
26 Link Digital
27 My Guardian
28 Hungry Jack's
29 LIW Pty Ltd (Leading Initiatives Worldwide Pty Ltd)
30 O'Brien Accountants & Advisors
31 Bilue
32 Dormway Pty Ltd
33 MV Law
34 PagerDuty
35 Pest2Kill
36 IFYS Limited
37 Firstsource Solutions Limited
38 SilverChef
39 O'Shea
40 Star Aviation
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Concentrix
.Ventia
#1 Enterprise Organisation: Flight Centre Travel Group
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Contact Energy
.Monash IVF Group
#1 Large Organisation: Douglas Pharmaceuticals
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
.Tritium
#1 Medium Organisation: Bare
Small Organisation (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.East West Group
.ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
#1 Small Organisation: Tax Traders + Taxi
Government & Non-Profit Organisation
The Top Non-Profit Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.IFYS Limited
.Unison Housing
#1 Government & Non-Profit Organisation: OneSchool Global
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Flight Centre Travel Group
.Hysata
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Leadership
.ADCO Constructions
.AMIGA Montessori
.Centorrino Technologies
.Hysata
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Contact Energy
.Tax Traders + Taxi
.The NRMA
.Viva Leisure
Inspiring Wellbeing
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Concentrix
.Contact Energy
.Flight Centre Travel Group
.Gallagher Benefit Services ANZ
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
.Viva Leisure
.ZEN WELLNESS CENTRE
Inspiring Employee Voice
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Richard Crookes Constructions
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Inspiring Employee Experience
.ADCO Constructions
.Centorrino Technologies
.Tax Traders + Taxi
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
Thank you to our 2026 Awards sponsors across Australasia:
Headline Sponsors: Prezzee, CU Health
Gold Sponsors: Workvivo by Zoom
Special Recognition Sponsors: KateBiling, OneAnother, Workpants, Exsona
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
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