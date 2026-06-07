153Rd Wyoming Air National Guard MXG Change Of Command

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Air National Guard conducted a change of command ceremony for the 153rd Maintenance Group at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base on June 6, 2026, marking the transition of leadership from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Trippel to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Jasper.

The ceremony began with the Wyoming Air National Guard Honor Guard presenting the colors and rendering honors, formally signaling the start of the event in accordance with established military ceremony tradition. Airmen, families, and members of the 153rd Airlift Wing gathered to witness the transfer of authority as the unit guidon was passed, symbolizing the assumption of command and responsibility.

Trippel relinquished command after leading the 153rd Maintenance Group through a period of sustained operational requirements in support of both state and federal missions, maintaining aircraft readiness and supporting the wing's global mobility capabilities.

In his remarks, Jasper reflected on his personal and professional journey in maintenance leading up to the assignment.“The honor and blessing of this command is inexplicable,” he said, describing his progression from enlisted propulsion Airman to crew chief and now maintenance group commander.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork and mission focus as the group prepares for upcoming operational demands. Jasper noted that the unit will face multiple deployments, continued wildfire season support alongside Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System operations, and future aircraft transition requirements. He stressed that these tasks will require coordinated effort across all sections of the group.

“The challenges before us are many and significant,” Jasper said.“We are at the precipice of events that will be difficult but not insurmountable.”

Jasper also highlighted the importance of unity within the formation, stating that success will depend on Airmen working side by side to accomplish the mission.

The ceremony concluded with the formal passing of the guidon, marking the completion of the change of command and the continued readiness of the 153rd Maintenance Group under new leadership.

The 153rd Maintenance Group remains a key component of the 153rd Airlift Wing, providing maintenance, logistics, and aircraft generation capabilities in support of both federal and state missions for the Wyoming Air National Guard and the United States Air Force.

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