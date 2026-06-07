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Iran Intends To Increase Trade Turnover With Pakistan


2026-06-07 07:07:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iran intends to increase its annual trade turnover with Pakistan to $10 billion, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Trend reports.

According to him, both Iran and Pakistan are interested in significantly expanding bilateral relations.

Momeni added that once the current situation and regional tensions subside, he plans to visit Pakistan together with Iran's economic ministers, and that the visit is expected to contribute to a substantial increase in economic cooperation between the two countries.

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Trend News Agency

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