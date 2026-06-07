Warning Sirens Activated Across Jordan Amid Renewed Regional Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Air raid sirens sounded across Jordan on Sunday night as authorities urged citizens to adhere to safety instructions amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing military escalation.

The activation followed a reported Iranian missile launch towards Israel on Sunday evening, the first since the ceasefire came into force.

According to the PSD, three intermittent sirens indicate a threat, while a single siren signals that the danger has passed.

The PSD urged residents to remain where they are and avoid movement when the three warning sirens sound, advising those outdoors to seek shelter in the nearest building until the threat has passed.

The directorate also called on residents to stay away from windows and exposed areas and remain near concrete stairwells whenever possible.