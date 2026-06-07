Bank Of Canada Reports Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q4) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) (Q1) EPS for loss of 31 cents, compared to loss of 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Campbell's Company (NYSE:CPB) (Q1) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (May)

U.S. trade balance (April)

Existing home sales (May)

Wholesale inventories (April)

Featured Earnings

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) (Q4) EPS of $3.39, compared to $2.63 in the prior-year quarter.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) (Q4) EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian International Merchandise Trade (April) In March, Canada's merchandise exports posted a strong increase, rising 8.5%, while imports fell 1.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from a deficit of $5.1 billion in February to a surplus of $1.8 billion in March. This is the first trade surplus since September 2025.

Featured Earnings

Stingray Group Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 38 cents the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic LookaheadConsumer price index (May)Monthly U.S. federal budget (May)

Featured Earnings

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) (Q4) EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) (Q1) EPS of 68 cents compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Bank of Canada Rate Decision (June) Employment was little changed in April (-18,000; -0.1%) and the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%, as more people searched for work.

Featured Earnings

Haivision Systems Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS gain of 13 cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The North West Company Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 86 cents prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (June 5)

Producer price index (May)

Featured Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) (Q2) EPS of $4.74, compared to $4.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) (Q1) EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) (Q1) EPS for loss of $1.03, compared to loss of 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Building Permits (April) In March, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased $1.3 billion (+10.3%) to $13.5 billion.

Featured Earnings

Alithya Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL) (Q1) EPS of one dollar compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.

TRANSAT AT Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of $1.18.



Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer sentiment (prelim) (June)

Featured Earnings

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY)

(Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Motor Vehicle Sales (April) In March, 176,500 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada, decreasing 6.6% from March 2025. In dollar terms, sales decreased 3.6% in March 2026 compared with one year earlier. Over the same period, the number of new passenger cars sold fell by 4.3%, while the number of new trucks sold saw a decline of 6.9%.