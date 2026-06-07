Bank Of Canada Reports Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q4) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) (Q1) EPS for loss of 31 cents, compared to loss of 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Campbell's Company (NYSE:CPB) (Q1) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (May)
U.S. trade balance (April)
Existing home sales (May)
Wholesale inventories (April)
Featured Earnings
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) (Q4) EPS of $3.39, compared to $2.63 in the prior-year quarter.
SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) (Q4) EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.31 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canadian International Merchandise Trade (April) In March, Canada's merchandise exports posted a strong increase, rising 8.5%, while imports fell 1.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from a deficit of $5.1 billion in February to a surplus of $1.8 billion in March. This is the first trade surplus since September 2025.
Featured Earnings
Stingray Group Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 38 cents the prior-year quarter.
WednesdayU.S. Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (May)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (May)
Featured Earnings
Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) (Q4) EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter.
Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) (Q1) EPS of 68 cents compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Bank of Canada Rate Decision (June) Employment was little changed in April (-18,000; -0.1%) and the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%, as more people searched for work.
Featured Earnings
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS gain of 13 cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The North West Company Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 86 cents prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (June 5)
Producer price index (May)
Featured Earnings
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) (Q2) EPS of $4.74, compared to $4.10 in the prior-year quarter.
Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) (Q1) EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.
The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) (Q1) EPS for loss of $1.03, compared to loss of 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Building Permits (April) In March, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased $1.3 billion (+10.3%) to $13.5 billion.
Featured Earnings
Alithya Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL) (Q1) EPS of one dollar compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.
TRANSAT AT Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of $1.18.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer sentiment (prelim) (June)
Featured Earnings
MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY)
(Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
New Motor Vehicle Sales (April) In March, 176,500 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada, decreasing 6.6% from March 2025. In dollar terms, sales decreased 3.6% in March 2026 compared with one year earlier. Over the same period, the number of new passenger cars sold fell by 4.3%, while the number of new trucks sold saw a decline of 6.9%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment