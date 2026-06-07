Ukrainian Service Members Take Part In Ultramarathon In Scotland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

“On June 6–7, 2026, soldiers and veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination at the 15th anniversary Cateran Yomp – a legendary 24-hour ultramarathon in which participants cover up to 54 miles (approximately 87 kilometers) across the rugged Highland terrain of the Cairngorm Mountains in Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom,” the statement said.

This year, more than 1,000 veterans and civilians from various countries took part in the event. Ukraine was represented by 11 service members, including four soldiers with severe injuries and amputations. Despite their injuries, they completed nearly 40 kilometers over the course of 12 hours.

The General Staff noted that participation in Cateran Yomp 2026 is part of a broader, systematic effort to support veterans of Ukraine's Defense Forces, backed by the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and other partners in cooperation with civil society organizations.

The General Staff added that events such as the Marine Corps Marathon and the Soldier Field 10 in Chicago have become effective tools for physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as for rebuilding the sense of camaraderie among veterans.

Ukrainian team of veterans and civilians in wooden wheelchairs takes part in Paris

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the city of Zhytomyr, serviceman Dmytro Kosatyi of the 199th Training Center of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces set a national record in completing the endurance challenge known as Murph.