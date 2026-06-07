JHCO, Nobles Properties Launch Scholarship Programme For Underprivileged Students

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) said on Sunday that it had distributed dozens of tents to displaced and affected families in southern Gaza as part of efforts to provide emergency shelter assistance.

The relief organisation said in a statement that the tents were distributed in cooperation with the Jordanian Campaign, a relief effort carried out by JHCO in war-torn Gaza.

The initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of residents who have lost their homes amid the ongoing crisis, JHCO said.

The tents were distributed to the most vulnerable families in displacement areas in southern Gaza, contributing to the provision of temporary shelter for households facing difficult humanitarian conditions amid the worsening situation in the enclave.

Programme officials said that the distribution was part of a broader relief plan implemented by the Jordanian Campaign and the JHCO, which includes shelter, emergency relief and humanitarian assistance.

The programme is intended to support affected families and help meet their basic needs amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to the statement.

These efforts include the implementation of programmes and initiatives aimed at meeting the urgent needs of the most affected groups.