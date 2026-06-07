National Aid Fund Launches Program To Empower Beneficiary Women Inmuwaqqar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The National Aid Fund (NAF) on Sunday launched an industrial garment design and sewing program in the Muwaqqar district, aiming to enhance the economic empowerment of beneficiary families and facilitate their integration into the labor market.

The program, titled "Pattern Techniques and Industrial Sewing," was introduced in cooperation with the Garment Design and Training Services Center at the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Center for Information Technology and Community Service. It targets 40 women from families currently receiving NAF assistance.

NAF Director General Khitam Shneikat said the initiative aligns with the fund's strategy to economically empower beneficiary households and foster self-reliance by delivering specialized training programs tailored to productive economic sectors.

Shneikat emphasized that the NAF prioritizes economic empowerment programs as a core pillar of sustainable social protection.

Hassan Al-Nsour, Chief Executive Officer of the Garment Design and Training Services Center, said the program underscores the importance of strategic partnerships between specialized training facilities and national entities focused on economic development.

Ehab Al-Qaderi, a representative of the leather and garments sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, praised the implementation of training initiatives that directly address the technical requirements of the industrial workforce.

The launch is part of a broader series of initiatives by the NAF to improve the skills and employability of its beneficiaries, boosting household productivity and supporting sustainable development objectives across the kingdom's various regions.

//Petra// AF