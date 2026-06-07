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June 16Th Announced Public Holiday In Observance Of Hijri New Year

June 16Th Announced Public Holiday In Observance Of Hijri New Year


2026-06-07 02:38:54
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday issued a circular announcing Tuesday, June 16, a public holiday to mark the start of the Islamic Hijri New Year.

All ministries, government departments, public institutions and authorities, public universities, municipalities, joint service councils, the Greater Amman Municipality and wholly government-owned companies will observe the holiday, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The circular exempts ministries, departments and institutions for which it is otherwise required.

To mark this occasion, the prime minister called on all ministries, government departments and public institutions and authorities to highlight the significance of the Islamic New Year and honour it accordingly.

This Muharram 1 marks 1447 lunar years since the Prophet Mohammad's migration from Mecca to Medina, known as the“Hijra”.

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Jordan Times

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