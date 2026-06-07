Ukraine Women's Volleyball Team Suffers Third Nations League Defeat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The“Blue-and-Yellows” lost in a tiebreaker to their French rivals in the final match of the first week of play in Quebec City, Canada, with a score of 2-3 (25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 10-15), according to Ukrinform.

From June 17 to 21, the Ukrainian national team will continue its campaign in Thailand. At this stage, the“Blue-and-Yellows” will face the tournament hosts, as well as teams from Poland, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

The final week of play will take place from July 8 to 12 in Hong Kong. There, the Ukrainian women's volleyball team will face Italy, China, Belgium, and the Dominican Republic.

Ukrainian team concludes participation in Invictus Games

As a reminder, at the start of the 2026 Nations League, the Ukrainian national team lost to the 2024 Olympic silver medalists, the U.S. team (0-3), then defeated Germany (3-2) and lost to Japan, the fifth-ranked team in the world (1-3).

Photo: volleyballworld.