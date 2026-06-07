Michael Baker

Sessional Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I currently hold a PhD (University of Manitoba) and am a Sessional Lecturer at the University of Manitoba in the Faculty of Education and have previously taught at the University of Winnipeg in the department of Disability Studies. I am also a Canadian K-12 full-time Inclusive Support Service Consultant. My research focuses on Disability Studies and Inclusive Education (and intersecting correlates).

for collaboration requests/inquiries, please email me at...

Areas of interest: disability studies, critical disability studies, disability studies in education, inclusive education, special education.

Post-Secondary Education

PhD in the Faculty of Education (2024)(University of Manitoba)

Master's in Inclusive Education (2019)(University of Manitoba)

Post-Baccalaureate in Special Education (2016)(University of Manitoba)

York University-Bachelor of Education(class of 2011)

York University (June 2010) B.A. Honours Degree (Political Science & History)

Community/Consultation Positions Held:

Equity and Social Justice Standing Committee member– Manitoba Teacher Society – 2024-2025

Ad Hoc committee on Barriers Faced by Disabled Members/Members with Disabilities member-Manitoba Teacher Society – 2024-2025

Manitoba Association of Resource Teachers (MART) – Chair of Professional Development 2021-2024

Chair of the Inclusion and Equity Sub-Committee (Winnipeg City Council) 2020-2023

Human Rights Committee of Council Representative (Winnipeg City Council) 2020-2024

Canadian Museum for Human Rights – Programming Consultant (Disability Rights) – 2019

Publication and Scholarly Work

Baker, M. (2024). Transinstition in Canadian K-12 schools is the rule, not the exception, in Research in Teacher Leadership in Canada: Transformative and Contextualized Agency. Canadian Association of Teacher Education (chapter).

Baker, M. (2023, August 28). Teacher building bridges with Lego braille blocks.

Baker, M. (2023, January 5). What exactly is 'neurodiversity?' using accurate language about disability matters in schools. The Conversation. Retrieved from

Burpee, A. (2022, December 27). Ace Burpee's top 100 most fascinating Manitobans for 2022. Winnipeg Free Press. Retrieved from

Baker, M. (2022, September 21). Teaching about disability in your classroom. Canada's History (Magazine). Retrieved from

Macintosh, M. (2022, June 3). Hopes that new accessibility icon a sign of the times. Winnipeg Free Press. Retrieved from

Baker, M. (2022). Disability is not a Bad Word. MB Teacher, 100(1).

Macintosh, M. (2021, November 29). Teacher alleges ableism in union survey. Winnipeg Free Press & the Toronto Star.

Baker, M. (2021, March 8). Covid Opens Door to Inclusion. The Manitoba Teacher, 99(5), 16.

Baker, M. (2020, November 23). Students with disabilities should have the option of in-person learning during COVID-19 school closures. Retrieved December 1, 2020, from

Baker, M (2020, September) No Good Way to Use the R Word. The Manitoba Teacher, Volume 99, Number 1, pg. 10

Baker, M. (2019). Multi-Sensory Environments: A Qualitative Exploration. (University of Manitoba, Faculty of Graduate Studies).

Baker, M. (2019). Multi-Sensory Environments: A Qualitative Exploration. (International Snoezelen Association & Multisensory Environment (ISNA-MSE)).

McFee, J. (2018, December). Breaking Barriers. The Manitoba Teacher, 97(3), 10–11. [Article about my work]

2022–2025 Sessional Lecturer, University of Manitoba

2025 University of Manitoba, PhD

2025 Research in teacher leadership in Canada: Transformative and contextualized agency., Chapter 15: Transinstitutionalization

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