Iranian Court Upholds One-Year Prison Sentence Against Acclaimed Director Jafar Panahi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tehran's Revolutionary Court has upheld a one-year prison sentence imposed on renowned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, rejecting his appeal against a conviction linked to allegations of propaganda activities against the Iranian state.

Iranian court rejects Jafar Panahi appeal, upholds one-year prison sentence

The decision marks the latest development in the long-running legal and political challenges faced by the award-winning director, whose work has earned international acclaim while frequently drawing scrutiny from Iranian authorities.

According to reports from Tehran, Panahi's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, announced during a press briefing on Sunday that the court had rejected the filmmaker's appeal against the sentence handed down in December. Panahi had been sentenced in absentia after being found guilty on charges of engaging in propaganda activities against the state.

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Legal avenues remain open to the director. Nili said the ruling can now be appealed before the Tehran Provincial Court of Appeal within twenty days. As a result, the latest court decision does not mean Panahi will be immediately incarcerated.

The ruling comes only months after Panahi returned to Iran at the end of March following international travel connected to the promotion of his latest film,“It Was Just An Accident.” The production reached the nomination stage as France's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, further cementing the director's reputation on the global cinema stage.

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Panahi is widely regarded as one of Iran's most influential contemporary filmmakers. Over the course of his career, he has received international recognition for works including“The Circle,”“Offside,”“This is Not a Film,”“Taxi” and“No Bears.” His films have often explored social issues and individual freedoms, themes that have occasionally placed him at odds with the authorities.