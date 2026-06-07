Bengal: Three Including Woman Held In Connection With Gang-Rape Of Minor

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) A minor girl was drugged, taken to a hotel and allegedly gang-raped in the Durgapur industrial area of West Burdwan district, the police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the family of the minor, the police have already arrested three people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the victim is a 14-year-old student of Class 8. The family alleged that a woman known to them called their daughter out of the house. After that, she was made to drink alcohol and taken in a car with three young men. The accused took her to a hotel, raped her and dumped her on the road.

According to the student's father, his daughter was first taken to a hotel in the Durgapur City Centre area. There, three young men physically abused her. He blamed a woman known to him for her condition.

The father told local media persons,“A young woman from the Budbud area lured my daughter out of the house. She made her drink alcohol. Some medicine was mixed with the alcohol. The girl fainted. Then she was taken to a hotel room with three young men. There the girl was gang-raped. Later, the accused left the girl alone and fled on the Budbud Bypass.”

The minor's father also said that a toto (battery-powered auto-rickshaw) driver saw his daughter lying helpless. He made inquiries and informed the family. After that, the father approached the police after hearing about the incident from his daughter.

“I have filed a complaint with the police. I want strict action against the accused,” he said.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday. The minor was abandoned on the Budbud Bypass and the accused fled in a car. The girl's family was informed around 10.30 p.m. A written complaint was filed at Durgapur police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested three people, including a woman. The hotel manager has been detained and questioned by the police. The police have been conducting search operations at various places since Sunday morning. In the meantime, the forensic team visited the spot and collected samples.

The minor is currently undergoing treatment at the Durgapur Sub-District Hospital.

Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Pranab Kumar, said,“The police have already arrested three people. Among them is a woman, the main accused. The hotel manager has been detained. Investigation is underway. The arrested will be produced in the Durgapur Sub district Court on Monday. We will appeal for their police custody."