Madhya Pradesh's Water Conservation Model Draws Global Recognition

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as a global example in water conservation, with its ambitious Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan transforming from a government initiative into a mass movement driven by public participation.

The campaign, launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is rejuvenating rivers, ponds and traditional water sources while drawing international recognition.

The recently concluded“Sadanira Samagam” at Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal showcased how water conservation can be meaningfully linked with India's cultural heritage.

Diplomats from Cyprus, Fiji, Mexico, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ecuador attended the seven-day event and praised the Madhya Pradesh model as a vital response to a global challenge.

Several envoys expressed interest in replicating the initiative in their respective countries, underscoring its international relevance.

Cyprus High Commissioner Evagoras Vryonides described the water crisis as a grave global challenge and stressed the importance of public awareness. He also announced that a cultural troupe from Cyprus would perform in Bhopal later this month.

Fiji High Commissioner Jagannath Sami highlighted climate change as a pressing concern and noted the historic ties between India and Fiji, observing that both nations share common priorities in protecting the environment and human life.

Vanessa Adrian from the Mexican Embassy lauded the effort to connect water conservation with cultural heritage, emphasising that both India and Mexico, heirs to ancient civilisations, must collaborate to find common solutions.

Nepal's First Secretary Deepak Porkhire spoke of the responsibility towards nature and noted cultural similarities between India and Nepal, remarking that his visit gave him a sense of belonging.

Chandradath Singh of Trinidad and Tobago praised the initiative for conveying environmental concerns through cultural expression, while Ecuador's Deputy Chief of Mission Jorge Vinicio Anrango announced that his country would soon organise a“Sadanira Sangam” inspired by Madhya Pradesh's efforts.

The campaign has already completed work on more than 212,000 water structures, against a target of 366,000.

By combining cultural heritage with environmental responsibility, Madhya Pradesh is setting a benchmark in water self-reliance.