Odisha CM Highlights Role Of Sports In Building Discipline, Teamwork And Resilience

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday that sports are not merely about medals, records, victories or defeats, but also about inculcating discipline, teamwork and resilience required to face adverse situations in life.

While attending the valedictory session of the two-day "Chintan Shibir" organised by the State Sports and Youth Services Department, Chief Minister Majhi added that this programme which is being organised in Odisha for the first time, would play a significant role in preparing a comprehensive roadmap and framework for the future development of sports in the state.

It is noteworthy that the event, organised by the state Sports Department, brought together sports experts from national and international level, administrators and sportspersons to deliberate on the growth and development of sports in Odisha.

The Chief Minister also said that Odisha has now earned global recognition by successfully hosting national and international sporting events.

Informed in his speech during the event, Chief Minister Majhi added that the World Athletics and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships are scheduled to be hosted in Odisha in 2028.

He also noted that while Odisha successfully hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event last year, the Silver-level edition of the competition will be held in the state this year.

Chief Minister Majhi said that while Odisha successfully hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event last year, the Silver-level edition of the competition will be held in the state this year.

He added that steps have been taken to establish a multi-purpose sports complex at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar with an investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that development of young talent is impossible without the development of sports.

He said that to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots level, the state government is constructing state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadiums at the block level across the state with an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

In addition, emerging talents from rural areas are being identified through the Chief Minister's Trophy programme and provided advanced training.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring "Happy Coaches, Happy Athletes and Happy Achievers".

"The sports sector will play a major role in achieving the goals of a 'Samruddha Odisha' by 2036 and a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. In the coming years, Odisha will not only be known as an excellent host of sporting events but that the presence of Odia athletes among world-class champions will become a regular phenomenon," Chief Minister Majhi added.