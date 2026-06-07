CBSE Recheck Row Deepens Student Anxiety Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Thousands of Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students have pressed for grace marks and a waiver of post-result fees after complaints of evaluation errors, portal glitches and delayed access to answer sheets placed their college admissions under fresh strain.

The demand has gathered pace across student networks, parent groups and coaching circles after candidates reported unusually low marks, unchecked answers, blurred scanned copies, payment failures and difficulty accessing the board's post-result services. Many students say the burden of paying for verification and re-evaluation should not fall on candidates if the discrepancies arose within the evaluation system.

The dispute is centred on the board's On-Screen Marking system, introduced for Class 12 answer books in the 2026 main examinations. CBSE has described the system as a technology-led reform intended to improve standardisation, accuracy, confidentiality and speed in evaluation. Students and parents, however, argue that the transition has exposed gaps in implementation at a time when even small changes in marks can affect eligibility, merit lists, counselling and scholarship decisions.

By June 5, CBSE had received more than 60,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation from Class 12 students across the country. The volume of requests has underlined the scale of unease after the declaration of results, particularly among students applying for engineering, medicine, commerce programmes and overseas universities, where documentation deadlines can be tight.

CBSE reduced the cost of post-result services after concerns were raised over access and affordability. The fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer book was cut from ₹700 to ₹100. The verification fee was lowered from ₹500 to ₹100, while the re-evaluation charge was reduced from ₹100 to ₹25 per question. The board has also said the fee will be refunded if marks increase after re-evaluation.

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Students seeking redress must first obtain their scanned answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation in the relevant subject. Applications are being handled through the official post-result portal, with Aadhaar-based verification added for security. CBSE has said answer sheets are available in candidate accounts and may also be sent to registered email addresses.

The fee reduction has not ended the dispute. Students argue that a refund after marks increase does not address the wider issue of upfront cost, uncertainty and loss of admission time. Families applying in multiple subjects may still have to pay for several stages of the process, while those waiting for revised marks risk missing cut-off dates at universities and professional institutions.

Technical concerns have widened the controversy beyond marks alone. CBSE acknowledged vulnerabilities linked to a portal used for scanned answer sheets after claims that answer booklets and examination papers had been exposed through an unsecured cloud storage route. The board said cybersecurity professionals from government agencies and IITs were being deployed to strengthen digital assets and move systems to a safer infrastructure.

The episode has also triggered questions about the service provider handling the digital evaluation process. Coempt Edutek Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based company associated with the On-Screen Marking framework, has come under scrutiny as students, parents and political figures call for greater transparency in the tendering, scanning, storage and review process. CBSE has maintained that the digital system includes quality checks and is meant to make evaluation more consistent.

Admission-related pressure has sharpened the demand for swift relief. Engineering aspirants are especially concerned because Class 12 marks remain relevant for eligibility in several routes. IIT Roorkee, which is handling JEE Advanced admissions, has allowed candidates below the 75 per cent Class 12 threshold to participate in the seat allocation process, provided they submit a revised qualifying scorecard by July 15 if their marks change after re-evaluation.

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Parents' associations have sought a one-time package covering grace marks for affected students, fee waiver for post-result services and flexibility in admission documentation deadlines. Teachers and education consultants have urged CBSE to publish clearer data on how many answer sheets are revised after verification and re-evaluation, arguing that transparency would help restore confidence in the system.