Air France-KLM Weighs Possible Easyjet Bid Role Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Air France-KLM has left open the possibility of taking a role in any takeover approach for easyJet, adding a strategic airline dimension to Castlelake's early-stage interest in the Luton-based low-cost carrier.

Chief Executive Ben Smith indicated that the Franco-Dutch airline group would consider contact from Castlelake if the investment firm sought a partner for a possible offer. His comments come as the US-based asset manager studies whether to proceed with a bid for easyJet before a 26 June deadline under UK takeover rules.

Castlelake has disclosed a 2.14 per cent holding in easyJet and said any offer would have to be made at no less than 403.23 pence a share, the level tied to its share purchases. EasyJet has said it has received no formal approach and has not held discussions with Castlelake, while describing the timing of the possible move as“highly opportunistic”.

The takeover interest has landed at a sensitive point for the budget airline. EasyJet shares had been under pressure this year amid higher fuel costs, weaker travel confidence linked to Middle East tensions and investor concern over airline margins. The possible bid nevertheless pushed the stock sharply higher, reflecting market belief that the company's airport slots, holiday business and European network may be worth more than its depressed valuation.

Air France-KLM's willingness to listen does not amount to a bid or a commitment to join one. The group is already pursuing other strategic priorities, including deeper consolidation in Europe and investment in network carriers that can strengthen its position against Lufthansa Group and International Airlines Group. Its interest would therefore be judged against balance-sheet demands, competition rules and the operational logic of adding exposure to a point-to-point low-cost airline.

See also Hormuz seizure raises Gulf shipping alarms

A Castlelake-led offer would face significant regulatory hurdles if it proceeded without a European partner. Aviation ownership rules require effective control of European airlines to remain within eligible European hands, creating complications for a US investment firm seeking to acquire a carrier with major operations across the UK and the European Union. A partnership with a European aviation group or another qualifying investor could help address those constraints, though any structure would still face detailed scrutiny.

EasyJet's board has sought to reassure shareholders that the airline has a credible standalone strategy. The company has expanded easyJet holidays, a higher-margin business that has become central to its medium-term earnings ambitions, while continuing to benefit from strong positions at constrained airports including London Gatwick. Management has maintained its target of achieving £1 billion in annual pre-tax profit over the medium term, despite a tougher trading environment.

The airline remains one of Europe's most closely watched takeover candidates because of its network, brand and valuable slots. Founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou and related parties retain a sizeable shareholding, while the easyJet brand is subject to separate commercial arrangements. These factors would add complexity to any transaction and could influence both valuation and deal structure.

Castlelake brings aviation experience rather than conventional airline ownership. The firm has invested in aircraft finance and airline restructurings, including exposure to Scandinavian Airlines during its restructuring process. Air France-KLM later moved to take a controlling stake in SAS, giving the group a clearer foothold in the Nordic market and showing how private capital and strategic airline investors can intersect in European consolidation.

See also Pentagon accelerates search for Claude successor

The EasyJet situation also reflects a wider shift in the sector. European airlines are still navigating volatile fuel costs, labour pressures, air-traffic control disruption and uneven consumer demand, while larger groups continue to search for scale. Network carriers want feeder traffic, stronger loyalty platforms and greater resilience, while financial investors are looking at asset-heavy aviation businesses whose market values have not fully recovered from pandemic-era damage.

For Air France-KLM, any EasyJet role would raise both opportunity and risk. EasyJet's strong presence at Gatwick, across leisure routes and in European short-haul markets could offer useful strategic reach. Yet integration with a full-service airline group would be complex, and regulators could examine overlap on key routes, airport slot concentration and the potential effect on fares.