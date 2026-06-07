Ministry Of Municipality Marks World Food Safety Day With Enhanced Inspection, Awareness Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening food safety standards through integrated inspection and public awareness programmes on the occasion of World Food Safety Day.

In a series of awareness messages, the ministry highlighted its round-the-clock efforts to protect public health and ensure food safety through a comprehensive monitoring system that follows the highest standards.

According to the ministry, these efforts include regular field inspections and monitoring visits to food establishments, the immediate closure of violating establishments, and the issuance of warnings and corrective guidance aimed at protecting consumers.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of continuous public awareness, noting that food samples are regularly collected and subjected to laboratory testing to verify their safety and compliance with health standards.

Awareness campaigns further focus on educating the public about food safety practices, proper shopping methods and food storage procedures, while monitoring campaigns are intensified during holidays and special occasions.

The ministry urged members of the public to contribute to food safety efforts by reporting violations through the“Oun” application or the unified call centre (184).

It noted that consumers can also access information on food establishments closed due to violations through the dedicated services available on the ministry's platforms.