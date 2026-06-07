Odisha Guv Visits Army Air Defence College, Lauds Defence Innovation

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur on Sunday and interacted with officers and personnel of the institution.

During the visit, the Governor was briefed on the College's initiatives in capability development, technological innovation and military-academia collaboration aimed at fostering indigenous solutions to emerging security challenges.

Dr Kambhampati appreciated the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the officers and personnel. He lauded their contribution to strengthening the nation's defence preparedness.

In a post on X, the Governor wrote, "Visited the Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, and was inspired by the institution's excellence in defence innovation and capability building. The commitment to developing indigenous solutions for future security challenges is truly commendable. The dedication, professionalism, and sense of duty displayed by the officers and personnel reflect the strength and preparedness of India's armed forces."

Visited the Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, and was inspired by the institution's excellence in defence innovation and capability building. The commitment to developing indigenous solutions for future security challenges is truly commendable. The dedication, professionalism,... twitter/5r0uryXDhG - Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) June 7, 2026

Governor Inaugurates Rooftop Solar Plant at Lok Bhavan

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated a 485 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Lok Bhavan on Saturday, strengthening the campus's shift towards clean and renewable energy.

With this addition, the total solar capacity at Lok Bhavan has increased to 635 kW, making it a notable example of sustainable public infrastructure.

The solar project has been installed across multiple buildings within the campus. The Abhishek Banquet Hall accounts for the largest share with 191 kWp, followed by the Campus Garage with 85 kWp. Other installations include the Administrative Building (64 kWp), Governor's House (54 kWp), Energy Park (47 kWp), Police ADC Residence (20 kWp), Naval ADC Residence (14 kWp), and the Wellness Centre (10 kWp).

The project has been executed by NBCC (India) Limited. Senior officials, including Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NBCC, KP Mahadevaswamy, were present at the inauguration.

Push for Renewable Energy and Clean Mobility

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the initiative reflects the growing need to transition towards renewable energy sources in view of global energy challenges and rising fuel prices. He stressed the importance of reducing dependence on imported crude oil and promoting clean energy alternatives.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent appeals, the Governor encouraged citizens to adopt electric vehicles and reduce the use of petrol and diesel. He noted that while EV adoption is increasing, the rising demand for electricity must be met through clean and sustainable sources such as solar energy.

The Governor also highlighted government support schemes such as PM Surya Ghar, along with Odisha Government subsidies, which are enabling wider adoption of rooftop solar systems at reduced costs for households and institutions.

He further mentioned initiatives such as ethanol blending, including E20 and E85 petrol, as part of broader efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence and promote cleaner fuels. He noted that automobile manufacturers are increasingly introducing flex-fuel vehicles to support this transition.

Over the past year, Lok Bhavan has strengthened its sustainability efforts by significantly expanding the use of solar energy. The Governor's official motorcade has already been transitioned to electric vehicles, marking a notable step toward cleaner mobility.

These initiatives reflect a consistent institutional commitment to improving energy efficiency and reducing the campus's carbon footprint.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)