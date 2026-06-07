Maharashtra Government To Propose Amendments To Explosives Rules

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) With a view to strengthening regulatory frameworks in industries dealing with hazardous materials, the Maharashtra government is considering amendments to the Explosives Rules, 2008.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to deliberate on the proposed changes, aimed at enhancing safety standards and preventing accidents in explosives manufacturing companies.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the amendments would be formally submitted to the Central Government for consideration, marking a significant step towards ensuring stricter compliance and accountability in the sector.

In light of the tragic accidents at explosives companies in Nagpur district over the past year and a half, the state government has prepared a proposal recommending global safety standards and automated processes to minimise risks and prevent loss of life.

The draft suggests maximising automation in manufacturing, deploying robots for hazardous tasks, and reducing direct human involvement in dangerous processes. It also stresses the adoption of international safety benchmarks to strengthen existing practices.

The discussion highlighted the urgent need for updated safety protocols, improved monitoring mechanisms, and stricter enforcement of rules to protect workers and surrounding communities. Maharashtra's rapid industrial growth has increased the responsibility to ensure that industries handling explosives operate under the highest standards of safety.

The proposed amendments are expected to introduce more stringent checks, modernised guidelines, and clearer responsibilities for manufacturers and regulators alike.

Officials noted that accidents in explosives units not only endanger lives but also pose serious risks to public safety and law enforcement. By revisiting rules framed nearly two decades ago, the government aims to align them with present-day realities, technological advancements, and evolving industrial practices.

Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated that the safety of workers and citizens remains paramount. He stressed that the government's proactive approach reflects its determination to prevent tragedies before they occur, rather than responding after the fact.

Senior police officers of the state also participated in the meeting. Once submitted, the proposal will undergo scrutiny at the Centre before implementation. If approved, Maharashtra's initiative could serve as a model for other states, setting a benchmark in industrial safety reforms.