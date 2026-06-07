AR Rahman Performs At Attari-Wagah Border, Pays Tribute To BSF Jawans

Music maestro AR Rahman on Sunday performed live at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, paying tribute to the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF).

A Musical Salute by 'Main Waapas Aaunga' Team

Organised by the team of Imtiaz Ali's Main Waapas Aaunga, the musical salute was held during the renowned Beating Retreat Ceremony. The event began with Imtiaz Ali, Ananya Birla of Birla Studios, Vedang Raina and the producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films, welcoming the audience and expressing their gratitude to the BSF. The makers of the film further dedicated their music album to the courage and sacrifice of all Indian armed forces personnel.

The audience erupted in patriotic fervour as Rahman filled the air with stirring renditions of Vande Mataram and several other patriotic songs, evoking a powerful sense of national pride.

'A Message of Love': Imtiaz Ali

After the performance, Imtiaz spoke to the media and expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to pay a special tribute to the BSF jawans. He also noted that it was the first time AR Rahman had performed in Punjab, making the occasion even more memorable. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to come to Attari and to welcome A. R. Rahman to Punjab for the first time. An artist of such stature has never performed in Punjab before, and we are truly honoured by his presence," Imtiaz said.

"I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us," he added.

About 'Main Waapas Aaunga'

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will be released in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music. (ANI)

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