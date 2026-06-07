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Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Shamakhi District
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. An earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district, 22 km southwest of the Gobustan station, Trend reports citing the Republican Seismological Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS)
The tremor occurred at 16:45 p.m. local time.--
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