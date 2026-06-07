Government Approves New Measures To Strengthen Support For Idps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the decisions on Telegram.

"The government has increased the period for providing compensation to institutions that accommodate internally displaced persons who lost their documents because of the war from 60 to 90 days," Svyrydenko wrote.

She also noted that the government has expanded the ways in which the destruction or damage of housing can be confirmed. From now on, a remote inspection report may be used as proof.

In addition, the compensation system will become more transparent. Through the electronic portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, citizens will be able to view information regarding compensation decisions, reasons for refusals, calculations of compensation amounts, and payment records.

Ukraine simplifies return of young people from Russian-occupied territories

The government also approved measures to provide housing for family-type children's homes.

"The procedure and conditions for granting subsidies from the state budget have been defined. Priority will be given to families that evacuated because of the war, lost their homes, or are returning to Ukraine from abroad," the Prime Minister said.

Svyrydenko added that the 2026 State Budget allocates UAH 833 million for housing support for family-type children's homes.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the living assistance program for internally displaced persons by extending payments and introducing additional support for certain categories of beneficiaries.

Photo: nu