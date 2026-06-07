War Update: 71 Combat Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Huliaipole Sector Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook about the situation as of 16:00 on Sunday, June 7.

The enemy shelled the border settlements of Rozhkovychi, Sopych, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Korenok, Topolia, Hirky, Buniachine, Ryzhivka, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, and Neskuchne in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka, Kliusy, Halahanivka, Tymonovychi, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region, with artillery.

Two killed, four injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk region over past day

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there was one clash. The enemy carried out one airstrike using a guided aerial bomb, and also launched 50 strikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, two of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian invaders tried once to break through the defense toward Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by Russian forces to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrava, and toward Shyikivka and Lyman. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by Russian invaders to advance toward the settlements of Kryva and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried once to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders in the direction of Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders tried 16 times to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, and toward Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Serhiivka. One clash continues.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried twice to advance in the area of Ternove and toward Dobropillia. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, and toward Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charnovne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

There are currently no significant changes in the situation in other directions. No attempts by the enemy to advance were recorded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a bridge near the settlement of Chongar, which connects the Kherson region with Crimea.