Russian Drone Attacks In Sumy Region Leave Three Civilians Injured
Hryhorov said that in the Hlukhiv Community, a man was injured when a Russian drone struck a gas station.
In the Vorozhba Community, Russian forces attacked two civilians: one man riding a moped and another who was walking on foot.Read also: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia
All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out strikes on the Sumy region on Saturday morning using guided aerial bombs and drones.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
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