Russian Drone Attacks In Sumy Region Leave Three Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, stated this on Telegram.

Hryhorov said that in the Hlukhiv Community, a man was injured when a Russian drone struck a gas station.

In the Vorozhba Community, Russian forces attacked two civilians: one man riding a moped and another who was walking on foot.

Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia

All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out strikes on the Sumy region on Saturday morning using guided aerial bombs and drones.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook