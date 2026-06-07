Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attacks In Sumy Region Leave Three Civilians Injured

Russian Drone Attacks In Sumy Region Leave Three Civilians Injured


2026-06-07 11:36:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, stated this on Telegram.

Hryhorov said that in the Hlukhiv Community, a man was injured when a Russian drone struck a gas station.

In the Vorozhba Community, Russian forces attacked two civilians: one man riding a moped and another who was walking on foot.

Read also: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia

All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out strikes on the Sumy region on Saturday morning using guided aerial bombs and drones.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook

MENAFN07062026000193011044ID1111223176



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search