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Opposition 'Strong Armenia' Polling Station Agent Arrested Over Alleged Double Voting Attempt

Opposition 'Strong Armenia' Polling Station Agent Arrested Over Alleged Double Voting Attempt


2026-06-07 11:36:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An authorized representative of the Strong Armenia bloc at a polling station was detained on Sunday after allegedly attempting to vote twice during the parliamentary elections, authorities said, AzerNEWS reports via Armenpress.

The Investigative Committee said it received a report from police that the Strong Armenia polling station representative at polling station 20/56 allegedly attempted double voting at 08:19, and the identification device triggered an alarm.

The suspect, identified only by initials A.S., has been arrested.

A criminal case on attempted double voting has been opened in the Gegharkunik Investigative Department covering the area.

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AzerNews

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