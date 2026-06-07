Opposition 'Strong Armenia' Polling Station Agent Arrested Over Alleged Double Voting Attempt
The Investigative Committee said it received a report from police that the Strong Armenia polling station representative at polling station 20/56 allegedly attempted double voting at 08:19, and the identification device triggered an alarm.
The suspect, identified only by initials A.S., has been arrested.
A criminal case on attempted double voting has been opened in the Gegharkunik Investigative Department covering the area.
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