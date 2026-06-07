12 Injured In US Ohio Festival Shooting, Two In Critical Condition

Authorities said the incident occurred during the“Old West End” festival on Saturday night, when gunfire broke out between two shooters, striking multiple attendees. Victims range in age from 14 to 61.

Police officials said the scene involved hundreds of people attending the event when the shooting erupted, triggering panic and chaos. No arrests have been made, and investigators are actively pursuing leads to identify and locate those responsible.

Lieutenant Dan Gerken of the Toledo Police Department described the scene as“beyond the normal” of what officers typically encounter, while Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan called the investigation“very active” and ongoing.

City officials expressed concern over the violence at one of Toledo's most well-known community events, saying it had deeply affected the local population and disrupted a traditionally peaceful gathering.

The shooting adds to a broader pattern of gun violence in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 171 mass shootings so far this year, underscoring ongoing concerns over public safety at large gatherings.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive and are reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation.