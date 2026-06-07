Over 700 Caught For Drunk Driving In Hyderabad, Cyberabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 7 (IANS) Over 700 people were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the week-end special drunk driving enforcement drive in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates.

Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a two-day special drive on June 5 and 6 against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, total of 422 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Similarly, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 284 offenders.

According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, the apprehended offenders include 347 two-wheeler riders. Police said 33 were driving three-wheelers while 42 were driving four-wheeler.

Offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. As many as 91 has BAC level ranging between 30 and 50.

Police said 176 offenders were found with BAC level of 51-100 mg/100 ml, 73 with 101-150/100 ml, 40 with 151-200 /100 ml. Nineteen of the apprehended persons had BAC level of 201-250/100 ml while 10 offenders had BAC level of 251-300/100 ml. Remaining 13 persons were found driving vehicles with BAC level of above 300/100 ml.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, made it clear There will be zero tolerance on drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. He requested commuters to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.

During the drive conducted by Cyberabad Traffic Police, 247 offenders were found riding two wheelers, three (3) three- wheelers and 34 four-wheelers.

According to police, 223 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 33 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, 28 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml

All the offenders will be produced before the Court.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

In the last Week (June 1 to June 6), a total 164 drunk driving cases were disposed in the courts, in which two persons were jailed and fined. The Court imposed fine on 16 persons and also directed them to do social service. Remaining 146 persons were only fined.